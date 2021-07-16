Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 16, 2021

Friday, July 16th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (26-36) vs. Norfolk Tides (24-35) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #63 of 130 Home Game #34 of 65

LHP Matthew Liberatore (3-5, 5.07 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Bradish (2-2, 4.63 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds made it a season-best five consecutive victories with an 8-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night. Norfolk jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the top of the third inning, but it was all Redbirds after that. The 'Birds began to chip away with a run in the third inning on an RBI single from Conner Capel. In the fourth, Clint Coulter hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 3-3. Coulter had three RBI in the game. The score remained tied until the sixth when Lane Thomas delivered the decisive blow of the ballgame. After three walks to open the inning, Thomas hit a grand slam to give Memphis a 7-3 advantage. Austin Warner, Kodi Whitley and Connor Jones finished off the win with outstanding relief work, retiring 15 of the 16 batters they faced.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore will make his 10th start of the season for the Redbirds today. Liberatore is fresh off starting the Futures Game during All-Star weekend in Colorado. The 21-year-old tossed a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout and earned the win for the National League team. Liberatore struggled in his last start with the Redbirds, allowing six earned runs in 4.2 innings on July 6 in Louisville. Prior to that, Liberatore pitched a career-high 8.0 innings in a win against Jacksonville on June 30. In his previous start, the former first-round pick struck out a season-high nine in Toledo. Liberatore is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Cardinals' organization and No. 27 ranked prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Norfolk Starter: Kyle Bradish makes the start for Norfolk this evening. Bradhish began the season with Double-A Bowie and did not allow a run in three starts. He was promoted to Norfolk on May 25 and has posted a 4.63 ERA in eight starts with the Tides. The 24-year-old has a very impressive 45 strikeouts in 35 innings at the Triple-A level. Bradish's last start came on July 9 against Durham when he allowed four earned runs in 5.0 innings of work. Bradish was a fourth round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 out of New Mexico State University. He was traded to Baltimore on December 4, 2019 as part of a deal that sent Dylan Bundy to Los Angeles.

Capel's Crushin' It: Conner Capel has been on a tear over the last few weeks. In his last nine games, Capel is 10-27 (.370) with four home runs, five RBI, six runs and eight walks. The 24-year-old has raised his batting average 22 points and on-base percentage 38 points during that stretch.

Gorman Getting Going: Nolan Gorman has been locked in over his last two games. Over the last two contests, Gorman is 4-8 with a home run, four RBI and two walks. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Cardinals' organization by MLB Pipeline.

Dominant Thomas: Connor Thomas has put together a remarkable run on the mound for the 'Birds. Over his last five appearances, Thomas is 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA in 24.0 innings. During that stretch Thomas has a WHIP of 0.92 and is holding opponents to a .200 batting average.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore both played in the SiriusXM Futures Game at Coors Field in Colorado on Sunday. Liberatore worked a 1-2-3 first inning while starting the game, and Gorman smacked an RBI double in the third inning. Both Gorman and Liberatore were first-round picks out of high school in Arizona after growing up as close friends. Liberatore is the top ranked prospect in the Cardinals' organization, while Gorman sits one spot behind.

