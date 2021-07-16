Jumbo Shrimp August 14 Game Rescheduled as Doubleheader on August 13

July 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The originally scheduled game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Charlotte Knights on Saturday, August 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark has been rescheduled as a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, August 13, due to a scheduling conflict in the Sports Complex.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on August 13, and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled as seven-inning contests.

Groups with outings scheduled on August 14 will be contacted by their Jumbo Shrimp sales representative to reschedule. Tickets for Saturday, August 14 may be exchanged in-person (hours listed below) or over the phone at (904) 358-2846 at the Miller Electric Box Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 regular season home game, subject to availability.

The Miller Electric Box Office in-season hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

The game on August 13 will be a Red Shirt Friday, and fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will also offer Friday Night Lites, in which fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy. Fans are encouraged to sick around following the game for postgame fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch.

The Jumbo Shrimp will also be celebrating left-hander's day by giving away a Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce cereal bowl to the first 2,000 fans, also courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch. Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.