Thunderbirds Announce Final Roster for 2024-25 Season

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds are excited to announce their final roster for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League Season.

Forwards:

WakeRiat Bowhunter, Thomas Hoggarth, Cody Jamieson, Cole Kirst, Jason Knox, Clarke Petterson, Mike Robinson, Randy Staats

Defence

Colton Armstrong, Tyson Bell, Graeme Hossack, Carter, McKenzie, Johnny Pearson, Trevor Smyth, Ryan Terefenko, Mitch Wilde, Max Wilson, Jake Withers

Goalies

Drew Hutchison, Warren Hill

Practice Roster

Austin Blumbergs (T), Ashton Brown (G), Curtis Romanchych (D)

"Composing and structuring a team is always a challenge," Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi said. "Training Camp was competitive and fast-paced. We were able to infuse some youth and athleticism into our final roster, and in doing so, we had to make some difficult decisions.

"We are all very excited to see this team take shape and the potential of the guys we have on our roster. Our work has just begun and we are excited about the 2024-25 season."

The Thunderbirds return a number of familiar faces this season. Leading scorer Clarke Petterson (40G, 64A) is coming off a career-best campaign, while veterans Randy Staats (23G, 24A) and Cody Jamieson (22G, 41A) are coming off summers where they helped the Six Nations Chiefs to a Mann Cup Championship and the Haudenosaunee Nationals to a Bronze Medal in the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships.

Halifax has also seen a new infusion of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Jason Knox joins the team for his second NLL season through dispersal. The former fifth-overall pick finished his first professional season with 23 goals and 50 points.

"The guys have been super accepting and welcoming to me. (This summer) was really crazy. I'm just looking forward to new opportunities with Halifax. It's been a lot of fun so far."

Thomas Hoggarth, another key addition through trade, adds veteran leadership and offensive ability up front.

The Lakefield, Ontario product is also coming off a strong summer with the Peterborough Lakers, where he scored 45 goals in 20 outings. Hoggarth added to that with 15 goals to lead the Haudenosaunee Nationals. That added chemistry with Staats and Jamieson will be pivotal to the Thunderbirds' success this season.

A trio of draftees will also look to make their respective marks offensively this year. Bo Bowhunter (2022), Cole Kirst (2022), and Mike Robinson (2023) have all made the Thunderbirds' final roster.

Robinson goes into his first NLL season on the heels of a collegiate career where he finished as the all-time leading goal scorer in Delaware program history.

The Peterborough, Ontario product had a strong camp and will look to carry that over to his first year in The Nest.

"This is a moment I've been thinking about for the last 20 years or so. It's been a long time coming for sure, but I'm super excited," Robinson said. "It's just an incredible atmosphere out in Halifax. I've watched a lot of games over the years and it's always a place stood out just watching on TV. This is super exciting and just a dream come true."

Defensively, Halifax will rely on their top stars like Graeme Hossack, Jake Withers, Tyson Bell, and Ryan Terefenko this season.

Veterans Trevor Smyth and Colton Armstrong will also be leaned on more this year to be big pieces of the puzzle on the back end.

The Thunderbirds were also able to bolster their defence with the addition of veteran Mitch Wilde. He has championship experience, having won his first NLL Cup with Calgary in 2019. He was able to capture that title with Thunderbirds teammate Tyson Bell.

The 33-year-old Wilde is looking forward to making his mark in Halifax with this unit of established names.

"These guys are all just exceptional at what they do. I think that I just want to come in and bring what I do to the table and compliment them," Wilde said. "I think the other aspect is just coming in and being a great teammate and being a great person around everyone. I think those are all things that I can control. I'm not trying to come in and do too much.

"Just being around this group, everyone in here has a goal and I'm so happy to be a part of it. I'm just looking to try and contribute however I can."

The goaltending tandem of Warren Hill and Drew Hutchison return for a third consecutive season.

Both netminders combined for a 10.89 goals-against average and a .771 save percentage last season.

On the practice roster, the Thunderbirds welcome three new faces to the fold. Free agent additions in Austin Blumbergs and Curtis Romanchych will come in to bring depth on the defensive side of the ball. Blumbergs is making the transition from a successful collegiate career with St. Bonaventure to the professional box game. The United States NCBS product played on both sides of the ball during training camp and brings versatility and athleticism to the fold.

Romanchych is coming into the season after previous stops with Toronto, Albany, Rochester, and Philadelphia. The Aurora, Ontario man had an impressive showing at training camp, pushing for offence in transition while showing promise defensively.

The last member of the Practice Roster is Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia product Ashton Brown. The 19-year-old goaltender joins the Thunderbirds after being selected by the franchise with the 52nd overall selection in the 2024 NLL Draft.

Brown, who played junior lacrosse for the Dartmouth Bandits, made the move to the BCJALL this past summer, where he helped backstop the Port Coquitlam Saints to their first appearance in the Minto Cup Championship.

Being a local product, Brown is looking forward to playing in front of friends and family in Halifax in his rookie year.

"It's going to be unreal. To go from being a season-ticket holder from the first year that the Thunderbirds were in Halifax to now being on the floor with the guys and be a part of the team is just unbelievable."

