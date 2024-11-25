Vancouver Warriors Announce 2024.25 Opening Night Roster

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors are excited to announce their 2024.25 opening night roster, featuring a strong mix of returning stars and exciting new talent ready to make an impact this season. The full roster can be found below:

Forwards

# Name Height Weight Hometown

45 Bal, Keegan 6'1 170 Coquitlam, BC

8 Charalambides, Adam 6'2 195 Georgetown, ON

42 Cormier, Payton 6'2 225 Oakville, ON

21 Crowley, Kevin 6'4 230 New Westminster, BC

14 Klarich, Marcus 6'3 165 Burnaby, BC

96 Martel, Ryan 5'10 185 Aldergrove, BC

47 McIntosh, Dylan 6'2 180 Pitt Meadows, BC

20 Peshko, Johnathan 6'4 200 Etobicoke, ON

Defencemen

2 Beers, Matt 6'3 205 Coquitlam, BC

28 Bowering, Reid 6'0 195 Coquitlam, BC

13 Cornwall, Jeff 6'3 225 Coquitlam, BC

24 Dilks, Ryan 6'1 195 Hamilton, ON

16 Grant, Owen 6'3 205 Newmarket, ON

51 Kirkness, Tyson 6'0 195 Chilliwack, BC

27 Laity, Brayden 6'3 200 Maple Ridge, BC

12 Mydske, Brett 6'4 215 New Westminster, BC

88 Schenato, Remo 6'4 230 Coquitlam, BC

73 Stathakis, Alec 5'11 220 Northville, MI

37 Suboch, Jackson 6'5 220 Toronto, ON

Goaltenders

39 O'Toole, Connor 6'1 165 Brampton, ON

29 Walsh, Aden 6'4 180 Oakville, ON

Among the returnees is Ryan Dilks, the reigning NLL Defensive Player of the Year. Dilks' outstanding performance last season earned him this prestigious award for the second time in his career, marking a historic first for the Warriors franchise.

Joining him is Keegan Bal, fresh off an outstanding 2023.24 season where he ranked among the league's top five goal scorers. Bal, now entering his eighth season with the Warriors, remains a fan favourite and a key component of the team's success.

Also returning is defencemen Owen Grant and Brayden Laity, who were both named to the 2023.24 NLL All-Rookie Team. Grant was named a finalist for NLL Rookie of the Year, while Laity is a three-time winner of the Reginald "Pop" Phillips Memorial Award for Best Defensive Player in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League.

Adding to the roster's strength are first-round picks Payton Cormier, Johnathan Peshko, and Remo Schenato. Cormier, selected fourth overall in 2023, recently made NCAA history by breaking the NCAA Division I goal scoring record. Peshko was drafted fourth overall in 2024 and joins the club after a successful collegiate career at Johns Hopkins University, where he recorded 21 points (17-4-21) across 17 games in his senior season. Drafted sixth overall in 2024, Schenato joins the Warriors after an impressive junior career, including a Minto Cup Championship this past summer.

The Warriors also welcome defender Jeff Cornwall, a British Columbia native who recently signed a two-year contract with the Warriors. Cornwall brings a wealth of experience, having won three NLL Championships, one in 2015 with the Edmonton Rush and two in 2016 and 2018 with the Saskatchewan Rush.

Additionally, the team has placed forwards Ryan Sheridan, Riley Loewen, and Brad McCulley, as well as defenceman Steph Charbonneau on Injured Reserve.

The Warriors kick off their 2024.25 season on Friday, November 29th, when they take on the Colorado Mammoth at 6:30pm PT at Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game live on TSN+ and NLL+, a free global streaming service that allows Warrior's supporters to stream NLL regular season games. Learn more about NLL+ and sign up today to stay connected with all the action.

To get your single game tickets for the 2024.25 season, please visit us at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame.

If you are ready for more than one game, 2024.25 Warriors Season Ticket Memberships are also available now at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership.

If you have a group you want to bring, or you're ready for an incredible suite experience, more information can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.

