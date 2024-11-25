Albany FireWolves Announce 2024-2025 Season Opening Roster

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have announced their 21-man season-opening roster for the 2024-2025 NLL Season. The FireWolves begin the NLL season with their Home Opener this Saturday, November 30 at 7 PM at MVP Arena against the Saskatchewan Rush.

21-Man Active Roster

Forwards: Alex Simmons, Tye Kurtz, Travis Longboat, Dyson Williams, Marshall Powless, Ethan Walker, Sam Firth, Eric Fannell

Defensemen: Nick Chaykowsky, Mike Byrne, Zachary Young, Joe Nardella, Will Johansen, Zac Masson, Nicholas Volkov, Colton Watkinson, Jackson Nishimura, Patrick Kaschalk, John Wagner

Goaltenders: Doug Jamieson, Andrew Kidd

Inactive Roster

Practice Roster: Ben MacDonnell, Jakson Raposo, John Piatelli

The FireWolves season begins this weekend at MVP Arena for their Home Opener on Saturday, November 30 at 7 pm against the Saskatchewan Rush. The game will be a WHITEOUT and all fans are encouraged to wear white to support the FireWolves.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, and locally on My4.

