Wings Announce Brett Manney as Head of Youth Development

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings announced today that former defenseman and alternate captain Brett Manney has joined the organization's front office as its Head of Youth Development. In his role, Manney will oversee multiple programs designed to teach the game of box lacrosse across to various age groups and represent the Wings in both national and international tournaments.

"We are excited to welcome Brett back to the organization and look forward to combining our collective resources to grow and elevate the game of box lacrosse at the youth levels," said Wings President, Marc Zamarin. "His journey as a player, from Holy Ghost Prep to Delaware to seeing his number retired by an NLL franchise, is one that should inspire and motivate every youth lacrosse player in Greater Philadelphia."

Manney's oversight and direct involvement will include administrative and coaching roles with both the Junior Wings and the Greater Philadelphia Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (GPCBLL). Annually, the Junior Wings youth teams at the U13, U15, and U17 levels participate in practices, training sessions, and unique experiences with the Wings' first-team throughout the year in preparation for the annual Jr. NLL Tournament held in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Teams from across the National Lacrosse League are represented by their respective Junior programs, providing elite, international competition and a truly unique experience for players and families.

Formed in the Summer of 2024, the GPCBLL was established to promote the game of box lacrosse among collegiate athletes in the region and build another pipeline for players to the NLL Draft. Teams are coached by current and former NLL players, including Manney, and the league's all-star team competes in the National Collegiate Box Series Championships in August. After its inaugural season, the GPCBLL saw two of its players drafted in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.

Details on this season's Junior Wings program and teams will be announced in the coming days, and registration for the GPCBLL Showcase, which takes place in early June 2025, will open shortly after the New Year. Stay tuned to wingslax.com for the latest updates.

"I'm looking forward to this opportunity to further develop the next generation of Philadelphia lacrosse talent," said Manney. "This area means so much to me having grown up here, so to play a role in cementing my hometown's place as a leader in the lacrosse ecosystem, and to do so now as part an organization like the Wings, is the ideal combination of passions."

Originally from Newtown, PA, Manney was a three-sport athlete at Holy Ghost Prep before committing to the University of Delaware. A four-year letterwinner and team captain of the Blue Hens, Manney was a key member of two NCAA Tournament teams, including the program's only trip to the Final Four in 2007, which was played at Lincoln Financial Field. After graduating, Manney was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NLL's San Jose Stealth, earning a roster spot and winning a championship his rookie season. He was then traded to the original Wings in the off-season and remained with that organization for the duration of his career, which included relocations to New England and, ultimately Albany, where he retired after 14 seasons.

