Colorado Inks Veteran Defenseman Damon Edwards to One-Year Deal

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Damon Edwards to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign (*pending league approval).

Most recently logging seven points (4g, 3a), 27 loose balls, 20 penalty minutes, 14 caused turnovers and 14 blocked shots in 15 regular season appearances with the New York Riptide (now Ottawa Black Bears) last season, the 12-year veteran served as the squad's captain during the 2023-24 season before being released from the squad following this year's Training Camp sessions.

Originally drafted by the Toronto Rock in the third round (31st overall) of the 2009 NLL Entry Draft, he logged four points (2g, 2a), 19 loose balls, 10 penalty minutes and seven caused turnovers during his 2011 rookie season with the Boston Blazers after being released by Toronto, initially unable to compete during the 2010 season after suffering an injury during his 2009 Minto Cup run.

Spending the next eight seasons with the Toronto Rock, he became an NLL regular while leading his team on the turf and within the community. Recording a career-high 15 points (8g, 7a) back in 2017, he continued to develop his transition skillset and willingness to be active at both ends of the floor when the opportunity presented itself.

Having spent the past three seasons representing the New York Riptide (2022-24), he's notched at least seven points per season dating all the way back to his 2014 campaign as a player who continues to stay involved in scoring chances and two-way reps.

Logging a combined 110 points (47g, 63a), 579 loose balls, 301 penalty minutes and 130 caused turnovers in 177 regular season appearances, the Toronto native brings plenty of experience to the table. Adding eight points (4g, 4a), 44 loose balls, 27 penalty minutes and seven caused turnovers throughout 14 postseason career games played, his familiar status with league competition will be a welcome site for Mammoth fans when they welcome him to the lineup for the first time this winter.

With the Colorado Mammoth set to host the Vancouver Warriors Nov. 29 during the team's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener, there's a chance the veteran gets a shot to suit up just four days after being welcomed to the organization.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the season as the team prepares to kick off the 2024-25 NLL Season Friday night!

