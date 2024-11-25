Final Roster Announced for 2024-2025 Season
November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
Today, the Philadelphia Wings announced their final roster for the upcoming 20234-2025 season.
Offense (8)
Blaze Riorden - #10
Joe Resetarits - #15
Phil Caputo - #16
Holden Cattoni - #19
Mitch Jones - #24
Brennan O'Niell - #34
Sam LeClair - #92
Callum Crawford - #98
Defense (11)
Tony Malcom - #4
Connor Sellars - #7
Liam Patten - #12
Scott Dominey - #13
Tyler Burton - #17
Isaiah Davis-Allen - #26
Anthony Joaquim - #33
Alex Pace - #41
Jordan Stouros - #67
Ryan Wagner - #94
Mike McCannell - #96
Goalies (2)
Deacan Knott - #30
Nick Damude - #39
In addition to the 21 man roster, the Wings placed the practice player tag on the following players:
Nathan Fehr - #20
Dalton Young - #21
Stone Jacobs - #43
Kevin Kynch - #77
Injured Reserve:
Mitch Armstrong - #6
Chris Harland - #14
Nick Rowlett - #73
