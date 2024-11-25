Final Roster Announced for 2024-2025 Season

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Today, the Philadelphia Wings announced their final roster for the upcoming 20234-2025 season.

Offense (8)

Blaze Riorden - #10

Joe Resetarits - #15

Phil Caputo - #16

Holden Cattoni - #19

Mitch Jones - #24

Brennan O'Niell - #34

Sam LeClair - #92

Callum Crawford - #98

Defense (11)

Tony Malcom - #4

Connor Sellars - #7

Liam Patten - #12

Scott Dominey - #13

Tyler Burton - #17

Isaiah Davis-Allen - #26

Anthony Joaquim - #33

Alex Pace - #41

Jordan Stouros - #67

Ryan Wagner - #94

Mike McCannell - #96

Goalies (2)

Deacan Knott - #30

Nick Damude - #39

In addition to the 21 man roster, the Wings placed the practice player tag on the following players:

Nathan Fehr - #20

Dalton Young - #21

Stone Jacobs - #43

Kevin Kynch - #77

Injured Reserve:

Mitch Armstrong - #6

Chris Harland - #14

Nick Rowlett - #73

