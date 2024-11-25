Bandits Announce 2024-25 Roster
November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team's initial roster for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season, pending league approval.
The roster breakdown is below:
Forwards (7): Kyle Buchanan, Josh Byrne, Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser, Tehoka Nanticoke, Lukas Nielsen, Dhane Smith
Transition (4): Connor Farrell, Ian MacKay, Matt Spanger, Thomas Whitty
Defensemen (8): Zach Belter, Paul Dawson, Sam La Roue, Justin Martin, Steve Priolo, Dylan Robinson, Nick Weiss, Cam Wyers
Goalies (2): Steve Orleman, Matt Vinc
Practice Squad (4): Evan Constantopoulos, Taylor Dooley, Trent Robertson, Clay Scanlan
Physically Unable to Perform/IR (2): Emerson Clark, Bryce Sweeting
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from November 25, 2024
- Loyalty, Trust, and Obsession of the Game Are Foundations for Warriors' Coaching Staff - Vancouver Warriors
- Vancouver Warriors Announce 2024.25 Opening Night Roster - Vancouver Warriors
- Roughnecks Announce 2024-25 Roster - Calgary Roughnecks
- Bandits Announce 2024-25 Roster - Buffalo Bandits
- Colorado Mammoth Announce 2024-25 Roster - Colorado Mammoth
- Colorado Inks Veteran Defenseman Damon Edwards to One-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth
- Thunderbirds Announce Final Roster for 2024-25 Season - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Knighthawks Announce Season-Opening Roster - Rochester Knighthawks
- Albany FireWolves Announce 2024-2025 Season Opening Roster - Albany FireWolves
- KéLó Joins the NLL's Expanding Partner Roster as the Official Hydration Partner in the U.S. - NLL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.