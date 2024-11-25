Bandits Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team's initial roster for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season, pending league approval.

The roster breakdown is below:

Forwards (7): Kyle Buchanan, Josh Byrne, Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser, Tehoka Nanticoke, Lukas Nielsen, Dhane Smith

Transition (4): Connor Farrell, Ian MacKay, Matt Spanger, Thomas Whitty

Defensemen (8): Zach Belter, Paul Dawson, Sam La Roue, Justin Martin, Steve Priolo, Dylan Robinson, Nick Weiss, Cam Wyers

Goalies (2): Steve Orleman, Matt Vinc

Practice Squad (4): Evan Constantopoulos, Taylor Dooley, Trent Robertson, Clay Scanlan

Physically Unable to Perform/IR (2): Emerson Clark, Bryce Sweeting

