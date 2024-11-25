KéLó Joins the NLL's Expanding Partner Roster as the Official Hydration Partner in the U.S.

Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced KéLó as the Official Hydration Partner of the NLL in the United States. The exclusive new partnership positions KéLó as a foundational partner of NLL UnBOXed™, the League's groundbreaking grassroots youth initiative designed to grow the sport and engage young boys and girls in the U.S.

Beginning in January 2025, KéLó beverages will be on-floor with NLL players, coaches, and lacrosse operations personnel in the U.S. The company will also support the hydration needs of NLL UnBOXed, with products available to participating elementary and middle schools beginning in Spring 2025.

"Our partnership with KéLó represents a unique synergy between two industry-disrupting brands with deep Indigenous roots and a passion for innovation," said Kurt Hunzeker, NLL Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. "KéLó delicious beverages will not only fuel our players, but also the next generation of lacrosse athletes through NLL UnBOXed, helping position the NLL as an innovative leader on our way to becoming 'The Next Major League' in North America."

In choosing a new hydration partner, the NLL sought a brand that shares its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and high-performance products tailored to the needs of athletes. KéLó, known for formulating the world's first COCA-enhanced functional beverage in collaboration with its global ingredient supplier Power Leaves Corp, meets these requirements with natural plant powered blends crafted to promote peak athletic performance. KéLó beverages contain "COCA X," a decocainized coca extract from Colombia, ZERO sugar, sucralose, Ace-K or aspartame; natural caffeine from green tea extract, prebiotics for digestive health, and amino acids for recovery and energy.

"It is a privilege to enter this partnership with the National Lacrosse League as we trailblaze a new line of healthy functional blends enhanced by decocainized COCA extract. Lacrosse is a beautiful game gifted by our Indigenous ancestors. The NLL & KéLó are jointly committed to bringing awareness and education to our Indigenous partners in both Colombia and North America," said Founder & CEO of KéLó Andrew Lougheed.

"We are thrilled to be supplying KéLó with our novel, all-natural Coca X product for their beverages," commented Pat McCutcheon, Founder & CEO of Power Leaves Corp. "KéLó's partnership with the NLL speaks to the quality of its beverages and forward-thinking approach to beverage innovation. We look forward to helping power the performance of NLL athletes in the upcoming season!"

The partnership serves as KéLó's springboard into the U.S. market, driving brand awareness and authentic connections throughout the NLL's expanding activation footprint of 26 U.S. communities. In 2025, fans can also look forward to NLL team-branded KéLó bottles, available nationwide.

