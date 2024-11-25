Roughnecks Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks Lacrosse Club today announced its 21-player active roster and practice roster for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season.

"We had a very competitive camp and had some tough decisions to make. We are excited to name this roster and look to get off to a good start week one," said Roughnecks Head Coach Josh Sanderson. "The guys are working hard, putting in a strong effort and looking forward to continuing that into the season".

2024-25 Calgary Roughnecks Active Roster

Forwards (9): Tanner Cook, Curtis Dickson, Haiden Dickson, Dane Dobbie, Mathieu Gautier, Jesse King, Nathaniel Kozevnikov, Brayden Mayea, Brett McIntyre

Defenders (10): Reece Callies, Jack Follows, Griffin Hall, Justin Inacio, John Lintz, Caelan Mander, Harrison Matsuoka, Eli Salama, Bennett Smith, Ethan Ticehurst

Goaltenders (2): Colby Bowman, Cameron Macleod

NO PLAYER POS SH YOB HOMETOWN 2023-24 SEASON

1 Colby Bowman G 2002 Nanaimo, BC Nanaimo Timbermen Sr. A

2 Reece Callies D R 1995 Langley, BC Calgary Roughnecks

4 Brett McIntyre F R 1997 Calgary, AB Calgary Roughnecks

6 Griffin Hall D R 2001 Victoria, BC Las Vegas Desert Dogs

12 Tanner Cook F L 1998 Courtice, ON Calgary Roughnecks

13 Eli Salama D R 1996 Coquitlam, BC Calgary Roughnecks

17 Curtis Dickson F R 1988 Port Coquitlam, BC San Diego Seals

18 Harrison Matsuoka D L 1998 Calgary, AB Calgary Roughnecks

19 Jesse King F L 1992 Victoria, BC Calgary Roughnecks

20 Mathieu Gautier F L 2001 St Albert, AB Panther City LC

21 Bennett Smith D L 2001 Edmonton, AB Calgary Roughnecks

22 Caelan Mander D L 2004 Surrey, BC Halifax Thunderbirds

30 Justin Inacio D R 1998 Oakville, ON Calgary Roughnecks

34 Cameron Macleod G 1999 Georgetown, ON Panther City LC

44 Dane Dobbie F L 1986 Elora, ON San Diego Seals

45 Jack Follows D L 2001 Oakville, ON Cornell University

55 Brayden Mayea F L 2001 Windsor, ON High Point University

74 Ethan Ticehurst D R 1998 Coquitlam, BC Calgary Roughnecks

86 John Lintz D L 1986 Edmonton, AB Vancouver Warriors

91 Nathaniel Kozevnikov F R 1998 Langley, BC Saskatchewan Rush

97 Haiden Dickson F R 2000 Delta, BC Calgary Roughnecks

Defenseman Kieran McKay and Robert Hudson have been moved to the Injured Reserve. Riley Isaacs, Austin Ducommun, Matt Abbott and Justin Morgan have been signed to the Practice Player List.

Calgary will open their 2024-25 NLL campaign on the road in Halifax, taking on the Thunderbirds on Saturday December 7th before travelling to meet the Firewolves for Game 2 in Albany on December 14th.

The Roughhouse will be rockin' December 28th for the Home Opener Party, with doors open at 5:30pm for a 7:00pm face off against the Vancouver Warriors.

2024-25 Home Game Schedule

Sat Dec 28 vs Vancouver Warriors 7:00PM

Sat Jan 18 vs Georgia Swarm 7:00PM

Sat Jan 24 vs Toronto Rock 7:00PM

Fri Feb 14 vs Saskatchewan Rush 7:30PM

Sun Feb 16 vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs 5:00PM

Sat Feb 22 vs Rochester Knighthawks 7:00PM

Sat Mar 15 vs Buffalo Bandits 7:00PM

Sat Mar 22 vs San Diego Seals 7:00PM

Sat Apr 19 vs Colorado Mammoth 7:00PM

Tickets for 2024-25 Roughnecks home games are on sale Monday December 2nd at 9:00am - visit Ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-5000 for tickets! For fans that want to party with the 'Necks all winter long, Season Tickets are now on sale at CalgaryRoughnecks.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.