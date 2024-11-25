Colorado Mammoth Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization's regular season roster for the beginning of the approaching 2024-25 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Mammoth and all 14 NLL teams are able to keep 21 players on their squads' Active Roster and four players on the Practice Player List.

With defensemen Brent Mitchell, AJ Mercurio, Kai George and Ryan McLean currently designated to the Injured Reserve List, Mammoth fans can potentially expect to see some personnel transactions throughout the season as the team continues to shift its personnel puzzle and collectively heal up.

After missing the entire 2023-24 campaign recovering from a lower-body injury, All-Pro forward and Colorado's single-season scoring leader Ryan Lee is primed to return to the turf this season, thus headlining this year's official 2024-25 Colorado Mammoth regular season roster.

This season's complete roster can be viewed below, listed by position, numerically:

2024-25 Colorado Mammoth Roster:

Defensemen: Tim Edwards, Owen Rahn (Rookie), Sean Kriwokon, Brett Craig, Warren Jeffrey, Robert Hope, Owen Down, Jordan Gilles, Dalton Sulver (Practice Player List), Jalen Chaster, Conner Cook (Rookie), Damon Edwards (*pending League approval)

Forwards: Will Malcom, Ryan Lee, Thomas Vela, Ben McDonald (Practice Player List), Zed Williams, Connor Kelly, Tyson Gibson, Eli McLaughlin, Connor Robinson

Goaltenders: Nathan Whittom (Rookie), Ethan Robertson (Rookie; Practice Player List), Dillon Ward

New Faces:

Will Malcom (Fifth-year forward, selected 1st overall (first round) by Colorado in 2024 Expansion Draft)

Owen Rahn (Rookie defenseman, selected 17th overall (second round) by Colorado in 2024 NLL Entry Draft)

Dalton Sulver (Fourth-year defenseman, signed as a free agent prior to the 2024-25 season)

Nathan Whittom (Rookie goaltender, selected 21st overall (second round) by Colorado in 2024 NLL Entry Draft)

Ethan Robertson (Rookie goaltender, selected 44th overall (fourth round) by Colorado in 2024 NLL Entry Draft)

Conner Cook (Rookie defenseman, signed as a free agent prior to the 2024-25 season)

Damon Edwards (Thirteenth-year defenseman, signed as a free agent prior to the 2024-25 season)

New Numbers:

#17 Thomas Vela (Formerly 79)

With the 2024-25 NLL campaign officially starting this weekend Nov. 29-Dec. 1 throughout North America, the Mammoth will begin their season as one of two opening night showdowns set to take place Friday, Nov. 29.

Set to host the Vancouver Warriors during the team's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener, Colorado will embrace the night one spotlight with a 7:30 p.m. MT faceoff after seeing the Toronto Rock and Ottawa Black Bears kick things off out east.

This season's LOUD HOUSE Appreciation Night is primed to welcome the LOUDEST FANS IN LACROSSE back to Ball Arena during a holiday weekend full of the sport we love. Talk about being thankful to be back in the LOUD HOUSE!

All of this season's LOUD HOUSE theme nights can be viewed here - So get your cowbells charged up and get ready to GET IN THE BOX when the team hits the turf for the first time this weekend!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2024-25 campaign quickly approaches!

