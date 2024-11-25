Toronto Rock Set Roster for Season Opener
November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock News Release
Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and GM Jamie Dawick today announced the final roster following the official conclusion of the team's training camp. Today, teams were required to submit their 21-man Active Roster as well as their Practice Roster which can consist of up to four players.
Active Roster (21):
Forwards (7): Chris Boushy, Brian Cameron*, Dan Craig, Josh Dawick, Mark Matthews, Tom Schreiber, Corey Small
Defence (12): Chris Corbeil, Mitch de Snoo, Elijah Gash, Latrell Harris, Bill Hostrawser, TD Ierlan, Josh Jubenville, Brad Kri, Justin Martin, Phil Mazzuca, Challen Rogers, Chris Weier
Goaltenders (2): Troy Holowchuk, Nick Rose
To cut down to the Active Roster, the Rock released forward Luke Robinson, Zack Kearney was placed on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury suffered against Saskatchewan, and Ethan Fisher was placed on the Injured Reserve - Season Ending after tearing his ACL in practice earlier this month.
The following players were also released from the Active Roster and signed to the Practice Roster.
Practice Roster (3): Marley Angus, Jake Darlison*, Tyler Hendrycks
*Denotes Rookie
The Rock will open the 2024-25 season on Friday night at Ottawa against the Black Bears at Canadian Tire Centre at 7pm ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN and TSN+.
