Knighthawks Announce Season-Opening Roster
November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today the team's 21-man season-opening roster for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season, which gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the Knighthawks host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.
Rochester's 21-man active roster includes 16 returning players from last season.
Forwards (8): Turner Evans, Connor Fields, Graydon Hogg, Curtis Knight, Ryan Lanchbury, Thomas McConvey, Ryan Smith, and Kyle Waters.
Defensemen (7): Tyler Biles, Dan Coates, Brad Gillies, Taylor Jensen, Ian Llord, Ethan O'Connor, and Chad Tutton.
Transition (4): Matt Gilray, Josh Medeiros, Brandon Slade, and Ryland Rees.
Goaltenders (2): Rylan Hartley and Riley Hutchcraft
Practice Squad (4): Tyler Halls, Austin Hasen, Kevin Orleman, and Jake Piseno.
Inactive Players (3): Mitch Ogilvie, Joe Post, and Colin Sharkey.
