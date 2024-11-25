Knighthawks Announce Season-Opening Roster

November 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today the team's 21-man season-opening roster for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season, which gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the Knighthawks host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's 21-man active roster includes 16 returning players from last season.

Forwards (8): Turner Evans, Connor Fields, Graydon Hogg, Curtis Knight, Ryan Lanchbury, Thomas McConvey, Ryan Smith, and Kyle Waters.

Defensemen (7): Tyler Biles, Dan Coates, Brad Gillies, Taylor Jensen, Ian Llord, Ethan O'Connor, and Chad Tutton.

Transition (4): Matt Gilray, Josh Medeiros, Brandon Slade, and Ryland Rees.

Goaltenders (2): Rylan Hartley and Riley Hutchcraft

Practice Squad (4): Tyler Halls, Austin Hasen, Kevin Orleman, and Jake Piseno.

Inactive Players (3): Mitch Ogilvie, Joe Post, and Colin Sharkey.

