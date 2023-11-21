Thunder Weekly, November 21, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home to host Rapid City for the first time this season. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, November 17

Rapid City at Wichita, 4-2 W

Saturday, November 18

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-2 L

Sunday, November 19

Rapid City at Wichita, 7-5 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 22

Allen at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Country Night and Ollie's Winning Wednesday. Buy Tickets HERE.

Friday, November 24

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:35 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen.

Saturday, November 25

Wichita at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen.

Sunday, November 26

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen.

WICHITA

HOME: 4-3-0-0

AWAY: 1-6-1-0

OVERALL: 5-9-1-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 11 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 8

Assists: Watts, 13

Points: Bates, 18

+/-: Bates, Roswell, +2

PIM: Masella, 45

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates has been on a tear recently for the Thunder. He had five points (1g, 4a) over the weekend. The second-year forward from St. Norbert College has 11 points (5g, 6a) in his last six games. Bates took over the team-lead in points with 18 and is four games away from playing in his 100th ECHL game.

200 - Jay Dickman recorded his seventh goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Bemidji State product has tallied 75 career ECHL goals and is closing in on 200 ECHL points. He has 15 points (7g, 8a) in 15 games.

MIILER TIME - Aaron Miller is starting to find his stride up front for the Thunder. He had three goals over the weekend, including two on Sunday which was also his first two-goal outing of the year. Miller has seven points (4g, 3a) in 12 games this season.

MEECH - Michal Stinil has four points (1g, 3a) in his last three games. He had a season-high three-point night on Friday against Rapid City. Stinil also had a season-high 12 penalty minutes on Sunday against the Rush.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is ninth in scoring (17)...Xavier Pouliot is fifth in minor penalties (11)...Bates is tied for sixth in goals (8) and fourth in shooting percentage (35%)...Trevor Gorsuch is 16th in minutes played (391)...Lleyton Moore is tied for first in power play assists for rookies (6) and tied for second in power play points for rookies (7)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (30%)...Wichita is fourth overall on the power play (23.8%)...

