Milic Reassigned Back to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals officially announced on Tuesday afternoon that goaltender Thomas Milic has been reassigned to Norfolk by the Manitoba Moose.

Milic, 20, returns to Norfolk for his second stint with the Admirals this season. The British Columbia native began his 2023-24 campaign with Norfolk, going 4-0-0 in six appearances with a 2.36 goals against average (GAA). He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week (Oct. 23 to Oct. 29) going 2-0-0 with a .959 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA.

He was called up to Manitoba on November 10 and has appeared in four games with the Moose over the last nine days. Milic made his AHL debut on November 12 against the Laval Rocket, as he came in relief and played in 37 minutes of action. The next day, he received his first AHL start.

Milic made his second start against the Belleville Senators on November 17 and made 26 saves on 28 shots for his first AHL win.

