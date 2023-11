Florida Everblades Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book

November 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're thrilled to partner with FanSaves and provide our fans with a digital coupon book," said Adam Winslow, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Florida Everblades. "As technology continues to shape the sponsorship industry, we're excited to be at the forefront, promoting local shopping and engaging our fan base in a new way. This partnership allows us to connect our fans and season ticket holders with local businesses who support our team, creating a win-win situation for everyone involved."

The Everblades join more than 80 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans over 1,300 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"We are so excited to be partnered with the Everblades and are proud to now be able to provide the community deals through this partnership. We look forward to helping their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Everblades are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the FanSaves app or sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow theFlorida Everblades FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.