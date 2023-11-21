ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Tuesday announced that Savannah's Michael Bullion has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #177, Savannah at Orlando, on Nov. 20.

Bullion is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized kicking infraction at 19:55 of the second period.

Bullion will miss Savannah's games at Atlanta (Nov. 24), at Jacksonville (Nov. 25) and at Orlando (Nov. 27).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

