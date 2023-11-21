First-Place Mavericks Back at Home this Weekend
November 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Through 14 games this season, the Kansas City Mavericks enter Thanksgiving week at 12-2, leading the ECHL in wins, points and point percentage. Following a game at Tulsa on Wednesday night, the Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday (7:30 PM) and Saturday (6 PM) nights for two huge divisional games against the Wichita Thunder.
The Mavericks have been led by outstanding individual performances from all over the ice. Rookie forward Max Andreev leads the league in points scored and assists. The Cornell alum's 1.50 points per game is the second-highest total in franchise history. Additionally, goaltender Cale Morris, the reigning ECHL October Goaltender of the Month, ranks No. 2 in the league with a 2.02 goals-against-average.
On Black Friday, Kansas City returns home to Cable Dahmer Arena for the first time in more than two weeks, where they will face off with the Wichita Thunder. The Mavericks are 3-0-0 against the Thunder in 2023-24.
As the Mavericks look to continue their winning ways, single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.
