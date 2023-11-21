Rush End Slide, Defeat Wichita 3-2

(WICHITA, Kan.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, hung on to defeat the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena 3-2 on Saturday night.

Brett Gravelle notched his second goal of the season just 31 seconds into the hockey game. Gravelle had not scored in five games and would go on to add an assist, bringing him just four points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

While Wichita would get the goal back, the Rush powerplay converted for the second straight game when Logan Nelson buried a one-timer from the near circle to give the Rush a 2-1 lead. They would not lose the lead the rest of the game.

In the middle of the second period, T.J. Fergus gave the Rush breathing room with a slapshot past Beck Warm on the man-advantage. The Rush previously had not scored two powerplay goals in the same game and finished the night 2-for-4 on the powerplay.

Roman Kinal would squeeze a puck over Connor Murphy's blocker side late in the second period, but Wichita was unable to score again.

The Rush now have three wins inside the Mountain Division, pulling themselves ahead of Wichita who maintains a paltry two. Rapid City and Wichita will square off again on Sunday afternoon with the winner taking sole possession of fourth place in the division.

