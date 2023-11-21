Grizzlies Sign Forward Aaron Aragon

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Aaron Aragon.

Aragon started the 2023-24 season with the Idaho Steelheads and he was productive as he scored 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 4 games and had a +2 rating. Aragon had a point in 3 of his 4 games with Idaho.

In 41 games with the Macon Mayhem last season he scored 19 goals and 20 assists in 41 games. He also played in 1 game with the Knoxville Ice Bears. Aragon played in 6 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates in the 2022-23 season and had 2 assists in 6 games.

Aragon played his college hockey at the University of New England from 2018-2022. At New England he scored 23 goals and 16 assists in four seasons. Aragon was born in Whittier, California on July 31, 1997. Aragon will wear number 15 for Utah.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Jared Power, who had 1 goal in 9 games this season.

The Grizzlies host the Newfoundland Growlers for a three-game series beginning on Wednesday night at Maverik Center. Utah hosts Newfoundland on November 22, 24-25. Tickets for all 3 contests can be found at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

