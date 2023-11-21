Format Announced, Jerseys Unveiled for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, announced today the game format and unveiled the jerseys for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream. The event takes place at Enmarket Arena on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Savannah Ghost Pirates will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

All-Star players will be announced in January 2024 following a vote of ECHL coaching staffs, captains, and media.

The jerseys that both teams will wear in the All-Star Classic were also unveiled today. The ECHL All-Stars will wear white jerseys featuring the 2024 All-Star Classic logo, while the Ghost Pirates will wear a black jersey featuring an outline of the state of Georgia and the letters SAV. The Ghost Pirates will also wear a black warm-up jersey featuring Ghost Pirates' green and a set of eyes. All of the jerseys were produced by Athletic Knit, the exclusive jersey provider of the ECHL.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14 at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

