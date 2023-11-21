Savannah Extends Point Streak to Five in OTL to Solar Bears

November 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (4-6-2-1) picked up a point for a franchise-record fifth game in a row but lost 2-1 in overtime against the Orlando Solar Bears (7-5-1-1) on Monday night at Amway Center.

Both teams were kept off the scoresheet in period one as Savannah was outshot 9-5 by the Solar Bears. The Ghost Pirates killed off the lone penalty they took: a Noah Carroll minor for hooking.

Simon Pinard broke through with the game's first goal off a faceoff win at 4:44 of the second period. Alex Gilmour controlled the draw, and Pinard ripped the puck past Colton Ellis for the rookie's fourth goal of the season.

Just before the second period ended, Orlando retaliated with a goal of their own from Brayden Low to tie the game at 18:01. The Solar Bears fired 21 shots in the second period as Michael Bullion made 20 saves in the middle frame to keep the Ghost Pirates in it.

Savannah had the better play in the third period, outshooting Orlando 14-8, but couldn't grab the lead before the horn sounded at the end of regulation.

Orlando's Steve Jandric scored the game-winner at 1:57. Bullion made a season-high 38 saves.

The Ghost Pirates went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Savannah has recorded a point in five straight games, setting a new franchise record. The club posted three four-game point streaks in 2022-23.

Savannah's next game will be in Atlanta against the Gladiators on Friday, November 24. The game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2023

Savannah Extends Point Streak to Five in OTL to Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.