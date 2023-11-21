ECHL Transactions - November 21
November 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 21, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Cole Ceci, G
Reading:
Jake Kucharski, G
Utah:
Jared Power, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Delete Ryan Gagnier, F recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Christopher Brown, F assigned by Rochester
Add Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley
Norfolk:
Add Thomas Milic, G assigned by Manitoba
Toledo:
Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F loaned to Belleville
Tulsa:
Delete Kyle Lane, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Aaron Aragon, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kade Jensen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)
Wheeling:
Delete Brandon Hickey, D ECHL playing rights traded to Savannah
