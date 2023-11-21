ECHL Transactions - November 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 21, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Cole Ceci, G

Reading:

Jake Kucharski, G

Utah:

Jared Power, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Delete Ryan Gagnier, F recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Christopher Brown, F assigned by Rochester

Add Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

Add Thomas Milic, G assigned by Manitoba

Toledo:

Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F loaned to Belleville

Tulsa:

Delete Kyle Lane, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Aaron Aragon, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kade Jensen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

Wheeling:

Delete Brandon Hickey, D ECHL playing rights traded to Savannah

