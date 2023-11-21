Brown & Fiddler-Schultz Return from AHL; Isaacson Traded to Cincinnati

November 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forwards Christopher Brown and Riley Fiddler-Schultz have been assigned back to Jacksonville by Rochester. In addition, the Icemen have traded forward Nick Isaacson to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Brown, 27, returns to the Icemen where has recorded five points (2g, 3a) in six games this season. Brown recorded a goal in three games during his call-up with Rochester. Brown is currently serving his third year as the Icemen's Captain and is under an AHL contract with Rochester this season. Brown led the Icemen in scoring last season with 64 points (24g, 40a) in 72 games. The 6-0, 187-pound forward has three points (1g, 2a) in 44 career AHL Games split between the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Fiddler-Schultz, 21, has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in four games played with the Icemen this season. The 6-0, 195-pound rookie forward scored a goal in four appearances during his recent call-up with the Amerks. From 2018-2023, the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta resident played appeared in 246 games with the Calgary Hitmen totaling 189 points (77g, 112a). He was named to WHL's First All-Star Team in 2023 and was a Second All-Star Team selection in 2022. During the 2019-2020 season, Fiddler-Schultz was the recipient of the Doug Wickenheiser Trophy, awarded to the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year.

Isaacson heads to Cincinnati after registering a goal and an assist in five games with the Icemen this season.

Both Brown and Fiddler-Schultz are expected to be in the lineup tonight as the Icemen battle the Atlanta Gladiators in Duluth, GA at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are back on home ice this Wednesday as they play host to the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch all Icemen games on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV

Icemen ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.