Americans Make Several Roster Moves
November 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, made several transactions ahead of their upcoming three-game road trip.
The Americans acquired two players from the Fort Wayne Komets. Forward William Provost, and defenseman Joe Gatenby. In return, the Americans send forward Chad Butcher to the Komets.
"We made a good hockey trade," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "In order to get quality, you must give up quality. Joe Gatenby is a top-notch defenseman and will help us immediately. William Provost is a young forward with a ton of upside. We would like to thank Chad Butcher for his time in Allen. Fort Wayne is getting a solid player up front."
The Americans also waived defenseman Brayden Crowder. Allen will travel to Wichita on Tuesday afternoon and play the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at 6:05 PM CST.
