Thunder Weekly, February 23

February 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a five-game road trip last week and returned home to finish a three-in-three on Sunday. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, February 19

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-2 L (OT)

Saturday, February 20

Wichita at Tulsa, 2-1 W

Sunday, February 21

Kansas City at Wichita, 2-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 23

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, February 26

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Teddy Bear Toss Night. Buy Tickets here

Saturday, February 27

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Pirates and Princesses Night. Buy Tickets here

Sunday, February 28

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Poster Schedule Giveaway. Buy Tickets here

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 7-3-1-0

AWAY: 8-2-1-0

OVERALL: 15-5-2-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 2-0-1-0

Rank: 1st, Western Conference, 32 points, .727 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 10

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 16

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 22

+/-: Cam Clarke, Jacob Graves, +15

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 55

ATOP THE WEST - Wichita remained in first place over the weekend after taking five out of a possible six points. The Thunder have a .727 winning percentage, which is also third-best in the ECHL.

ELEVEN - Anthony Beauregard tallied a power play goal on Sunday, extending his point-streak to 11 games. He has 15 points (5g, 10a) over that span.

FIRSTS - Rookie defenseman Dean Stewart has been a solid addition to the Thunder blueline. He recorded his first goal as a pro on Friday and then netted his first game-winner on Saturday. He has six points (2g, 4a) in 13 games since joining Wichita.

NETMINDING - Evan Weninger stopped a season-high 46 shots on Friday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tulsa. He followed that up with a 35-save performance on Sunday against Kansas City and was the game's number one star. In the two games over the weekend that he started, he stopped 81 shots, had a 1.98 goals-against average and .953 save percentage.

MR. CLUTCH - Stefan Fournier tallied his fourth game-winner of the season on Sunday. He leads the team in that category and is second in the ECHL.

ROOKIE SCORING - Jay Dickman has assists in three of the last four games and points in four of the last five. The rookie forward is sixth in the rookie scoring race with 15 points and tied for first with seven goals.

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita will have a load of home games coming up after Tuesday night when the Thunder heads to Kansas City to face the Mavericks. From February 26 to March 13, Wichita will play 10-straight at home and 11 of the next 12 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder are fourth in the league with seven home wins.

THUNDERBOLTS...Wichita has the second-best road record in the league (8-2-1)...Wichita has given up a league-low 53 goals against (not including Fort Wayne)...Anthony Beauregard is tied for fifth in scoring with 22 points and tied for second in assists (16)...Matteo Gennaro is tied for the league-lead with 3 shorthanded points...Evan Weninger is third in wins (8), second in minutes played (795) and second in saves (419)...Wichita is outscoring its opponent 23-13 in the second...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-3-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 6-0-0-0 when tied after two...

The Thunder heads on the road Tuesday night to face the Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.