ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 23, 2021:
Allen:
Add Philip Beaulieu, D assigned by Iowa
Add Matt Register, D assigned by Iowa
Add Josh Maser, F assigned by Iowa
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Will Lochead, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D loaned to Iowa
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [2/22]
Orlando:
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)
South Carolina:
Add Casey Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kyle Rhodes, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zachary Malatesta, D loaned to Hershey
Delete Tariq Hammond, D loaned to Henderson
Wheeling:
Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned by Pittsburgh
Add Nick Rivera, F returned from loan to Binghamton
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Wichita:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
