ECHL Transactions - February 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 23, 2021:

Allen:

Add Philip Beaulieu, D assigned by Iowa

Add Matt Register, D assigned by Iowa

Add Josh Maser, F assigned by Iowa

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Will Lochead, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D loaned to Iowa

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [2/22]

Orlando:

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)

South Carolina:

Add Casey Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kyle Rhodes, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zachary Malatesta, D loaned to Hershey

Delete Tariq Hammond, D loaned to Henderson

Wheeling:

Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned by Pittsburgh

Add Nick Rivera, F returned from loan to Binghamton

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Wichita:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

