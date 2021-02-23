Jerry D'Amigo Returns to Solar Bears
February 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Jerry D'Amigo has been released from his Professional Try-Out agreement with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League and has returned to the Solar Bears and placed on the club's Reserve list.
D'Amigo, 30, skated in three games with the Colorado Avalanche affiliate. The veteran of 585 professional games has five points (2g-3a) in 14 games with Orlando this season after signing with the Solar Bears on December 7.
Additionally, Orlando has retroactively placed defenseman Kevin Lohan on the team's Injured Reserve list, effective Feb. 14.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
