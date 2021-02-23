Indy's Bakala Named Warrior Hockey/ECH Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Dan Bakala of the Indy Fuel is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 15-21.

Bakala went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .985 in two appearances last week.

The 33-year-old made 35 saves in a 4-1 win against Fort Wayne on Wednesday and stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory against Greenville on Saturday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Bakala is 10-0-1 in 11 appearances with the Fuel this season. He leads the ECHL in wins while ranking fourth with a 2.12 goals-against average and tied for fourth with a .926 save percentage.

Bakala has seen action in 28 career ECHL games for Indy with an overall record of 17-6-4 with three shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925. In addition to his time with Indy, he has seen extensive time in Europe, suiting up for teams in Scotland, Sweden, Germany and Austria.

Prior to turning pro, Bakala appeared in 90 career games at Bemidji State University where he went 44-34-9 with seven shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Runner Up: Devin Cooley, Florida (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .954 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Stefanos Lekkas (Fort Wayne), Matt Ginn (Kansas City) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).

