Everblades Reveal Promo Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades released this afternoon the promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring back a few of our favorite promo nights for the remainder of this season," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "It is unfortunate that we cannot participate in all of our reoccurring promo nights due to the pandemic, but with the support of our great partners, we are still able to offer some of our favorite themes and strive to elevate the fan experience."

The schedule features fan favorites, such as DC Comics Night, Nickelodeon Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Military Night and Pink in the Rink. Weekly promotions such as Hump Day Deals, 239 Fridays and Saturday Tailgate will still be featured each game as well.

First Responders Night | Friday, March 12 & Saturday, March 13

We will honor all of the first responders who work tirelessly, especially throughout the pandemic, on First Responders Night presented by Cape Coral Firefighters. The Blades will don specialty first responders' jerseys on both Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

DC Comics Night & Halloween Theme | Saturday, March 27

The Blades will wear the guise of Aquaman for the night. Additionally, a twist on the fan favorite Halloween event will take place. The Blades will be hosting a Halloween Theme night with a Swampee/Waste Pro Man bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Waste Pro USA. All fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the game, with a costume contest during the second intermission for the kids.

Nickelodeon Night | Saturday, April 17

Nick, Nick, Nick, Nick, Na, Nick, Nick, Nick, NICKELODEON! We are going into the world of Nickelodeon on Saturday, April 17 presented by the Animal Refuge Center. The Blades will wear specialty jerseys themed after the hit Nickelodeon show, Paw Patrol. Jersey auction proceeds will be donated to the Animal Refuge Center.

Marvel Super Hero Night | Saturday, April 24

Help the Blades fight the good fight on Marvel Super Hero Night! The team will be masked as Groot, decking out in specialty jerseys for the game. Marvel-themed intermission games and activities, references to the movies, and more will help turn Hertz Arena into the mirage of the chosen Groot. In addition to Marvel Super Hero night, there will be a cooler giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Arthrex.

Beach Night | Friday, May 7

It is time to break out your swim trunks & sunscreen on Beach Night courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream at Hertz Arena. The first 1,000 fans will receive a beach towel courtesy of Arthrex. The arena will become a mini beach with different activities and looks. Be on the lookout for some great deals regarding food and drink for the night too.

Black Out Night | Saturday, May 8

The Everblades will be sporting black jerseys as they face the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, May 8 at Hertz Arena. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Passion Foundation.

Swampee's (Half) Birthday | Friday, May 21

Since the Everblades family did not have the opportunity to celebrate Swampee's Birthday, the Everblades will be celebrating Swampee's half-birthday on Friday, May 21. Come out to celebrate your favorite gator and watch the Everblades take on Jacksonville at Hertz Arena.

Military Night | Friday, May 21 & Saturday, May 22

Salute our nation's Armed Forces with the annual Military Night on Saturday, May 22 presented by the National Coalition for Patriots. The Blades will wear specialty military-themed jerseys on both Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22. These jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the National Coalition for Patriots. There will be a special moment during the night to recognize current members of the military and veterans.

Pink in the Rink & Fan Appreciation Night | Friday, June 4

The Everblades host Pink in the Rink presented by Radiology Regional and Fight Like Chrissy on Friday, June 4 at Hertz Arena. The Blades will wear specialty pink jerseys during the game. 4 Words Foundation will be the recipient of the specialty jersey's proceeds from the auction. In addition, we will have various giveaways throughout the game as we show our appreciation to the fans on Fan Appreciation Night.

