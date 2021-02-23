Maine Mariners, Harvard Pilgrim Heroes Wall Collects Nearly 200 Signatures

PORTLAND, ME - After collecting 198 signatures in four "Heroes Wall" events throughout the month of February, the Maine Mariners will be donating over 200 tickets to local healthcare workers for the 2021-22 season.

The Heroes Wall, presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, is a banner that the Mariners set up at sponsor locations over the past two weekends for individuals to sign their name or a message, thanking healthcare workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between stops at Jersey Mike's Subs, The Rink at Thompson's Point, Nonesuch River Brewing, and Portland Pie Company, 198 people signed the wall, supporting local "healthcare heroes." For each signature, a ticket (or group of tickets) to a 2021-22 Mariners game will be donated to healthcare employees. Anyone working in the healthcare field locally, can apply for tickets (up to four per request) on the Mariners website.

"The Heroes Wall promotion was a great reminder of how appreciative and thankful the people of Maine are for our tireless hospital workers," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "Harvard Pilgrim and the Maine Mariners hope that this small gesture helps shine a continuous light on the people keeping our community safe and healthy. I know we are looking forward to thanking them personally at a game full of fans, which wouldn't be possible without their hard work."

