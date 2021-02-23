Fort Wayne's Pochiro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Zach Pochiro of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 15-21.

Pochiro scored five goals in three games against Wheeling last week.

The 26-year-old scored once in both a 4-1 win on Friday and a 4-2 victory on Saturday before recording a hat trick in a 6-2 win on Sunday.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Pochiro has recorded 162 points (70g-92a) in 213 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Allen, Norfolk, Quad City, Alaska and Kalamazoo. During the 2018-19 season, he finished third in the league with 34 goals for Allen. Pochiro has added two assists in six career American Hockey League games with Chicago and Bakersfield.

Prior to turning pro, Pochiro recorded 147 points (61g-86a) in 169 career games with Prince George in the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Zach Pochiro, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Michael McNicholas, Indy (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Ryan Lowney, Utah (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: John McCarron (Florida), Boston Leier (Kansas City) and Tristin Langan (Orlando).

