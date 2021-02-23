Americans Announce 2020-21 Promotional Schedule
February 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to release the promotional schedule for the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, including a pair of new recurring promotions, and 12 specialty jersey nights, powered by DASH Auctions.
The feature night of the 2021 season will be the 11th Annual Fire/Police Game, presented by Christine Coke, DDS MD, which will take place on Saturday, April 3 when the Americans battle Utah. Stay tuned for more details on this event in the coming weeks. Tickets for this event will go fast so we encourage fans who are not season ticket members to buy now before you are left without a seat. One hint, this game night will feature something that has never taken place before in the history of the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club. Don't miss out!
The Americans will sport 12 different specialty jerseys over the balance of the 2021 regular season, including sweaters honoring the US Military (March 26), the First Flag of the Republic of Texas / De Zavala Flag 1836 (March 3), and two jerseys celebrating holidays; St Patrick's Day (March 17) and Cinco De Mayo (May 5). For a complete list, go to the bottom of this release.
One of the new Americans' multi-night promotions this year will be WOMEN'S WEDNESDAY'S, which will target engagement with Women-Owned Businesses in North Texas. The first of six (6) events will be Wednesday, March 3 when the Americans host the Utah Grizzlies, which will also double as the night we have our first-ever "Celebrate Texas Night". Other Women's Wednesday's include March 17 (St Patrick's Day), March 24, April 7, May 5 (Cinco De Mayo), and June 2. Stay tuned for beverage specials that will be announced before each of these mid-week game night events.
Another recurring promotion will be AMERICANS' KID'S DAYS, as we dedicate every Sunday home game to our younger fans! All of these games feature special 2:05 pm CT puck drops, and will have a special giveaway for each kid, 12 and under, at the end of the game on exit from the AEC.
The first event in this series will be Sunday, April 11 (2:05 pm) for the home matchup against Kansas City, which will be NICKELODEON DAY, featuring an appearance by "Raphael" of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! And to make this an even bigger day, it's Biscuit The Bulldog's Birthday!
Sunday, April 25 (2:05 pm) vs Utah will be DC COMICS DAY, paced by a visit from SUPERMAN, and the Americans wearing a Man of Steel-inspired jersey.
Sunday, May 2 (2:05 pm) will see the Americans match up against Wichita for the final time this regular season, with the Red donning the patriotic sweater of CAPTAIN AMERICA for MARVEL COMICS DAY.
The final AMERICANS KID'S DAY of 2021 will be a week later on Sunday, May 9 (2:05 pm), when the club stages the first-ever CRAYOLA DAY, featuring characters from the Crayola Experience in Plano.
Other special theme nights for the balance of the 2020-21 season include...
Military Night | Friday, March 26 vs Rapid City, presented by OrthoTexas
Wizard Night | Saturday, March 27 vs Rapid City, presented by Access Counseling Group
Star Trek /70's Night | Thursday, April 1 vs Utah
Parrothead Night / Craft Beer Fest | Friday, April 2 vs Utah, presented by Andrews Distributing
Police/Fire/Medical Night | Saturday, April 3 vs Utah, presented by Christine Coke, DDS/MD/PA
Youth Hockey & Teddy Bear Toss Night | Saturday, April 10 vs Kansas City, presented by Access Counseling Group
Pucks N' Paws/80's Night | Tuesday, April 20 vs Kansas City, presented by Allen Veterinary Hospital
50's Night | Friday, April 23, vs Utah
Willie & Waylon Night / Craft Beer Fest | Friday, April 30 vs Wichita, presented by Andrews Distributing
Faith & Family Night | Saturday, May 1 vs Wichita
Bang Solar Night | Saturday, May 8 vs Tulsa, presented by Bang Solar
PRIDE Night | Monday, May 17 vs Kansas City, presented by HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE
Fan Appreciation Night | Saturday, June 5 vs Rapid City, presented by Classic of Texoma
WOMEN'S WEDNESDAYS (7:05 pm puck drops)
Wednesday, March 3 vs Utah Celebrate Texas Night
Wednesday, March 17 vs Tulsa St. Patrick's Night
Wednesday, March 24 vs Rapid City
Wednesday, April 7 vs Tulsa Presented by Merle Norman
Wednesday, May 5 vs Tulsa Cinco De Mayo
Wednesday, June 2 vs Wichita
AMERICANS KID'S DAYS (2:05 pm puck drops)
Sunday, April 11 vs Kansas City Nickelodeon Day
Sunday, April 25 vs Utah DC Comics Day
Sunday, May 2 vs Wichita Marvel Comics Day
Sunday, May 9 vs Tulsa Crayola Experience Day
SPECIALTY JERSEYS | CHARITY AUCTIONS/RAFFLES
*Jerseys will be auctioned via the DASH Platform on AllenAmericans.com
** Select jerseys will be held for auction during July, August, September 2021
Wednesday, March 3 Republic of Texas Flag Jersey
Wednesday, March 17 St Patrick's Day Jersey
Friday, March 26 Military Jersey
presented by OrthoTexas
Benefiting Carry The Load Foundation
Saturday, March 27 Wizard Jersey presented by Access Counseling Group
Thursday, April 1 Star Trek Jersey
Saturday, April 3 Fire, Police, Medical Jersey Benefiting Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund
Sunday, April 11 Raphael | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Sunday, April 25 Superman | DC Comics
Sunday, May 2 Captain America | Marvel Comics
Wednesday, May 5 Cinco De Mayo
Saturday, May 8 Bang Solar Anniversary
Monday, May 17 HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE
