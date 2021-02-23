Americans Announce 2020-21 Promotional Schedule

February 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to release the promotional schedule for the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, including a pair of new recurring promotions, and 12 specialty jersey nights, powered by DASH Auctions.

The feature night of the 2021 season will be the 11th Annual Fire/Police Game, presented by Christine Coke, DDS MD, which will take place on Saturday, April 3 when the Americans battle Utah. Stay tuned for more details on this event in the coming weeks. Tickets for this event will go fast so we encourage fans who are not season ticket members to buy now before you are left without a seat. One hint, this game night will feature something that has never taken place before in the history of the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club. Don't miss out!

The Americans will sport 12 different specialty jerseys over the balance of the 2021 regular season, including sweaters honoring the US Military (March 26), the First Flag of the Republic of Texas / De Zavala Flag 1836 (March 3), and two jerseys celebrating holidays; St Patrick's Day (March 17) and Cinco De Mayo (May 5). For a complete list, go to the bottom of this release.

One of the new Americans' multi-night promotions this year will be WOMEN'S WEDNESDAY'S, which will target engagement with Women-Owned Businesses in North Texas. The first of six (6) events will be Wednesday, March 3 when the Americans host the Utah Grizzlies, which will also double as the night we have our first-ever "Celebrate Texas Night". Other Women's Wednesday's include March 17 (St Patrick's Day), March 24, April 7, May 5 (Cinco De Mayo), and June 2. Stay tuned for beverage specials that will be announced before each of these mid-week game night events.

Another recurring promotion will be AMERICANS' KID'S DAYS, as we dedicate every Sunday home game to our younger fans! All of these games feature special 2:05 pm CT puck drops, and will have a special giveaway for each kid, 12 and under, at the end of the game on exit from the AEC.

The first event in this series will be Sunday, April 11 (2:05 pm) for the home matchup against Kansas City, which will be NICKELODEON DAY, featuring an appearance by "Raphael" of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! And to make this an even bigger day, it's Biscuit The Bulldog's Birthday!

Sunday, April 25 (2:05 pm) vs Utah will be DC COMICS DAY, paced by a visit from SUPERMAN, and the Americans wearing a Man of Steel-inspired jersey.

Sunday, May 2 (2:05 pm) will see the Americans match up against Wichita for the final time this regular season, with the Red donning the patriotic sweater of CAPTAIN AMERICA for MARVEL COMICS DAY.

The final AMERICANS KID'S DAY of 2021 will be a week later on Sunday, May 9 (2:05 pm), when the club stages the first-ever CRAYOLA DAY, featuring characters from the Crayola Experience in Plano.

Other special theme nights for the balance of the 2020-21 season include...

Military Night | Friday, March 26 vs Rapid City, presented by OrthoTexas

Wizard Night | Saturday, March 27 vs Rapid City, presented by Access Counseling Group

Star Trek /70's Night | Thursday, April 1 vs Utah

Parrothead Night / Craft Beer Fest | Friday, April 2 vs Utah, presented by Andrews Distributing

Police/Fire/Medical Night | Saturday, April 3 vs Utah, presented by Christine Coke, DDS/MD/PA

Youth Hockey & Teddy Bear Toss Night | Saturday, April 10 vs Kansas City, presented by Access Counseling Group

Pucks N' Paws/80's Night | Tuesday, April 20 vs Kansas City, presented by Allen Veterinary Hospital

50's Night | Friday, April 23, vs Utah

Willie & Waylon Night / Craft Beer Fest | Friday, April 30 vs Wichita, presented by Andrews Distributing

Faith & Family Night | Saturday, May 1 vs Wichita

Bang Solar Night | Saturday, May 8 vs Tulsa, presented by Bang Solar

PRIDE Night | Monday, May 17 vs Kansas City, presented by HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE

Fan Appreciation Night | Saturday, June 5 vs Rapid City, presented by Classic of Texoma

WOMEN'S WEDNESDAYS (7:05 pm puck drops)

Wednesday, March 3 vs Utah Celebrate Texas Night

Wednesday, March 17 vs Tulsa St. Patrick's Night

Wednesday, March 24 vs Rapid City

Wednesday, April 7 vs Tulsa Presented by Merle Norman

Wednesday, May 5 vs Tulsa Cinco De Mayo

Wednesday, June 2 vs Wichita

AMERICANS KID'S DAYS (2:05 pm puck drops)

Sunday, April 11 vs Kansas City Nickelodeon Day

Sunday, April 25 vs Utah DC Comics Day

Sunday, May 2 vs Wichita Marvel Comics Day

Sunday, May 9 vs Tulsa Crayola Experience Day

SPECIALTY JERSEYS | CHARITY AUCTIONS/RAFFLES

*Jerseys will be auctioned via the DASH Platform on AllenAmericans.com

** Select jerseys will be held for auction during July, August, September 2021

Wednesday, March 3 Republic of Texas Flag Jersey

Wednesday, March 17 St Patrick's Day Jersey

Friday, March 26 Military Jersey

presented by OrthoTexas

Benefiting Carry The Load Foundation

Saturday, March 27 Wizard Jersey presented by Access Counseling Group

Thursday, April 1 Star Trek Jersey

Saturday, April 3 Fire, Police, Medical Jersey Benefiting Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund

Sunday, April 11 Raphael | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Sunday, April 25 Superman | DC Comics

Sunday, May 2 Captain America | Marvel Comics

Wednesday, May 5 Cinco De Mayo

Saturday, May 8 Bang Solar Anniversary

Monday, May 17 HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.