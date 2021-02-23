Mavs Game Preview February 23
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Mavericks forward Boston Leier is on a three-game point streak. In his last three games, Leier has tallied three points on two goals and one assist.
On Sunday, the Mavericks begin the longest road trip of the season, a 19-day stretch of six games. The Mavericks will head to Tulsa on Sunday to take on the Oilers. On March 5, the team will head to Indy to face off against the Fuel before heading to Wichita on March 7 to face the Thunder. The Mavericks conclude the long stretch of road games with a three-game series in Rapid City against the Rush on March 12, 13, and 14.
On February 27, the Mavericks will be honoring all the men and women working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mavericks will be wearing specialty jerseys that fans can bid on. Partial proceeds will benefit the Mavericks Gold Tier Community Partners.
