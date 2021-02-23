Rabbits Weekly

February 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Patrick Bajkov (right) vs. the Indy Fuel

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Patrick Bajkov (right) vs. the Indy Fuel(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Jesse Schultz scored a 5-on-3 power play goal to open the scoring in Friday night's contest at Indy. Schultz added an additional power play marker in the third period to help Greenville to a 4-3 victory.

RABBITS PREPARE FOR THREE-GAME SET WITH ALLEN AMERICANS

The Swamp Rabbits (10-8-5-2), 3rd in the Eastern Conference, will welcome the Allen Americans (15-7-1-0), 2nd in the Western Conference, to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night. Both teams will square off three times in three nights concluding on Saturday, February 27 at 7:05 p.m.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Served By:

Stay Thirsty, Swamp Rabbits fans! Join us on Thursday, February 25 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for "Thirsty Thursday's!" Enjoy $3 Natural Light's until puck drop.

Enjoy a family night out at the Well with our special Family Four Pack offer! Your family four pack will include four tickets, four sodas, four hot dogs, and four bags of chips for only $80.

From magical spells to magical creatures, from dark villains to daring heroes, it's all here at Wizards Night with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits! Live Owls plus Famous Wizards and Witches will be roaming the concourse. Earn Points for your House and compete for the House Cup in game and much more make this magical night one you don't want to miss!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.