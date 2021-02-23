Americans Weekly Update

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), travel to Greenville, South Carolina, this week for the first-ever matchup with the Swamp Rabbits. The Americans have not played since Presidents Day in Kansas City. Three games ahead this weekend in Greenville, with the Americans looking to end their two-game losing streak. Allen Americans Website.

Last Week's Record: 0-1-0

Overall record: 15-7-1-0: 31 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Monday, February 15th @ Kansas City, 4-2 Loss

Game Winning Goal: Darik Angeli

Winning Goalie: Angus Redmond

Losing Goalie: Justin Kapelmaster

Shots on Goal: Allen 23 Kansas City 31

Power Play Results: (Allen 1 for 4) (Kansas City 1 for 5)

- This Week's Games -

Thursday, February 25th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6:05 pm CST

Location: Greenville, SC

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Friday, February 26th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6:05 pm CST

Location: Greenville, SC

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, February 27th @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6:05 pm CST

Location: Greenville, SC

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin and Jesse Mychan (10)

Assists - *Matt Register (17)

Points - Corey Mackin (21)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin (4)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (7)

Shorthanded Goals - Josh Lammon (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Turner Ottenbreit (1)

Game Winning Goals - Les Lancaster (3)

First Goal - Corey Mackin (3)

Insurance Goals - Several players (1)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (50)

Plus/Minus - Conner Bleackley (+11)

Shots on Goal - Jesse Mychan (83)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.932)

Goalie Wins - *Zach Sawchenko (5)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.10)

*In the American Hockey League

-- Americans Notables -

Allen has scored the third most goals in the league (71).

Corey Mackin is eighth in the league in scoring with 21 points.

*Matt Register leads the AHL in assists with 17.

Zane Franklin is second in the league with 15 minor penalties.

Corey Mackin is tied for third in the league with four power play goals.

Jesse Mychan is second in the league with 83 shots on goal.

*In the American Hockey League

