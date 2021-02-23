Everblades Make it Seven Straight Wins

Wednesday Win: Orlando's Tristin Langan scored first in the opening period. With four minutes left in the first frame, Everblades defenseman Stefan LeBlanc carried the puck around the Solar Bear zone and sniped his second goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Forwards Luke Nogard and Michael Huntebrinker both scored in the second period to put Florida up 3-1. Orlando forward Aaron Luchuk answered with a goal of his own in the second, but Florida netminder Devin Cooley proved too much for the Solar Bears. The rookie sealed a 3-2 Everblades win with 26 saves on 28 shots.

Free Hockey Friday: The Everblades and Solar Bears needed overtime to find a winner in Friday's affair at Hertz Arena. Orlando forward Jake Coughler scored just 14 seconds into the first period to give the Bears an early lead. His score was answered by Florida's Cody Sol three minutes later with a heavy slap shot from the point. Coughler would score again one minute after Sol to give Orlando a 2-1 lead just four minutes into regulation.

Florida captain John McCarron tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second frame. In the three-on-three overtime period, Brad McClure scored his first goal of the season to give the Blades a 3-2 victory.

Saturday Punctuation: Florida forward Hugo Roy scored his third tally of the season in the first period of Saturday's game to give the Everblades a 1-0 advantage. Orlando's Coughler responded in kind early in the second to tie the game at 1-1.

After Florida's Michael Huntebrinker scored his 13th goal of the season on a breakaway in the second period, McCarron scored twice in the third to lift the Blades to a 4-1 win. The victory marks Florida's seventh in a row, and the Blades have also earned points in their last nine games.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for their next game on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-6-0). Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs, plus $4 New Amsterdam Vodka and Pink Whitney Vodka! Calling all College Students - Show your College ID at the Hertz Arena Box Office and receive $5 tickets at every Blades Wednesday Night home game!

Florida will square off with South Carolina again at Hertz Arena on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy 239 Fridays! Fans can purchase two Premium Level seats, two poutines and two autographed programs for just $39! Take advantage of the 239 Fridays online only offer at FloridaEverblades.com/239. In addition, kids 12 & under eat free with purchase of an adult entree at Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena.

The Everblades complete the week against the Stingrays on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Enjoy the Saturday Tailgate Party featuring live music from 3 Hour Tour from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. outside of Hertz Arena!

