Thunder Weekly, February 13, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played a three-game series against Kansas City last week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-1 L

Friday, February 10

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT)

Saturday, February 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-0 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 14

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Buy Tickets HERE.

Saturday, February 18

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Nickelodeon Paw Patrol, Pucks 'N Pups, Scout Night and Gold As Ice. Buy Tickets HERE.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 18-6-3-0

AWAY: 7-12-1-0

OVERALL: 25-18-4-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 0-2-1-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 54 points, .574 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil, 22

Assists: Michal Stinil, 33

Points: Michal Stinil, 55

+/-: Dylan MacPherson, +12

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 102

MILESTONES - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay is nearing another big milestone. He's just one win away from reaching 500 in his pro career.

200 - Jay Dickman played in his 200th ECHL game on Saturday. He needs 16 points to equal his career-high from last season as he has 42 points (17g, 25a).

100 - Brett Van Os hit a milestone on Saturday night, playing in his 100th ECHL game. Since coming to the Thunder, Van Os has tallied seven points (2g, 5a) in 12 games.

LEADER - Michal Stinil is fourth in the league with 55 points, tied for first in power point assists (18) and tied for first with 25 power play points.

PIMS - Wichita and Kansas City combined for a season-high 110 penalty minutes on Saturday night. The Thunder finished with 52 penalty minutes and the Mavericks had 58. Both teams were unsuccessful on the power play, going a combined 0-for-10 with the man advantage.

BIG MAC - Dylan MacPherson tallied his eighth goal of the season on Friday night. He set a new career-high in goals and needs one assist to equal his career-high in that category. The fourth-year defenseman has already set a new career-high in points with 20.

LEWY - Mark Liwiski recorded his seventh goal of the season on Friday night. He followed that up with 11 penalty minutes on Saturday. The rookie forward is second among rookies with 102 penalty minutes.

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald is eighth among defenseman with 29 points, first among defenseman in power play assists (18) and second among defenseman with 21 power play points...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 20-14-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

Wichita returns home on Wednesday, February 15, which is the final Winning Wednesday of the season, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $40. Use the code WINNING when you check out.

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day idea? Join us for our Suiteheart Date Night on Wednesday, February 15. You and your significant other can sit in our luxury party suite, have a catered meal and more.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

