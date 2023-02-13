ECHL Transactions - February 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 13, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Brett Epp, G

Sam Hu, F

Reading:

Josh Boyko, G

Utah:

Jordon Stone, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nick Rivera, F assigned by Utica

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Patrick Shea, F returned from loan to Providence

Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Milwaukee

Norfolk:

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Orlando:

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F traded to Worcester

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Utah:

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dakota Raabe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Delete Max Johnson, F traded to Worcester

Wichita:

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

