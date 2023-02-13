ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 13, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Brett Epp, G
Sam Hu, F
Reading:
Josh Boyko, G
Utah:
Jordon Stone, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Nick Rivera, F assigned by Utica
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Patrick Shea, F returned from loan to Providence
Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Milwaukee
Norfolk:
Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Orlando:
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F traded to Worcester
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Utah:
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dakota Raabe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Delete Max Johnson, F traded to Worcester
Wichita:
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
