Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 27-15-4-2, 3rd Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 8 at Wheeling (4-3 Win)

February 10 vs. Kalamazoo (4-2 Win)

February 11 vs. Iowa (6-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 15 at Rapid City at 12:35 p.m. (12:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 17 at Rapid City at 9:05 p.m. (9 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 18 at Rapid City at 9:05 p.m. (9 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

A perfect week: Toledo went a perfect 3-0-0 this past week, posting all three wins against division foes. Trenton Bliss started the week with a pair of goals in Wheeling Wednesday to lead the Walleye to a 4-3 win over the Nailers. Friday night it was Kirill Tyutyayev who scored twice in the third period to lift the Walleye to a 4-2 win over Kalamazoo. Toledo had 12 different players pick up at least a point in Saturday's 6-0 rout of Iowa.

Fourth no-no for the Walleye goaltending: Sebastian Cossa picked up a 26-save shutout victory Saturday for his second shutout of the Iowa Heartlanders (5-0 on January 21). It was also the fourth shutout for Walleye goaltending of the season, with all coming in the last 11 games. Starting on January 21, Cossa has a record of 4-1-1 in six starts with a 1.97 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

Home away from home: Toledo continued to roll on the road as the Walleye are 8-0-2 in their last ten road games. That sets a new Walleye road unbeaten streak record passing the 2014-2015 team that went nine straight unbeaten in regulation from December 14, 2014 to January 31, 2015. Toledo's 16 road wins are second only to the Indy Fuel that have won 18 road contests.

Defense counts: Toledo allowed just five goals in three games this past week and they have allowed just 42 goals in 19 games since the start of January 1 (2.21 per game). The recent surge has vaulted the Walleye to second among all ECHL teams in goals allowed per game with just 2.75.

A place the Walleye has never been: Toledo takes to the skies to travel for the first time ever to Rapid City, South Dakota to take on the Rush. Rapid City has visited Toledo before with the Walleye owning an all-time record of 3-0-1 against the Rush. So far this year the Walleye have played just one game against the Mountain Division, a 5-1 win over Kansas City on February 3.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Kirill Tyutyayev (2 goals - 4 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .944 save %)

