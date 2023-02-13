Solar Bears Trade Forward Chris Ordoobadi to Worcester

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Monday the Hockey Club has traded forward Chris Ordoobadi to the Worcester Railers.

Ordoobadi, 28, appeared in 15 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring three goals and adding 37 penalty minutes. The Solar Bears signed the Washington D.C. native to a ECHL Standard Player Contract on November 16, 2022.

In his professional career that has spanned four seasons, Ordoobadi has played in 47 ECHL games with Maine, Norfolk, Worcester, and Orlando scoring five goals and five assists and accumulating 107 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Ordoobadi spent one season at Lawrence University in 2015-16, and three seasons at Neumann University from 2016-2019. In 58 college games, Ordoobadi scored 10 goals and eight assists.

NEXT GAMES: Friday, February 17, the Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Following the game Friday, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will take to Amway Center ice beginning their exhibition series throughout Central Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. For more information regarding Serie de Desafiadores, log on to orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Prior to the Solar Bears taking the ice on Sunday February 19, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will play their final game of Serie de Desafiadores at 10:15 a.m. Following the game, there will be a meet and greet opportunity with the team at Sky Lounge in the Amway Center. The Solar Bears then take on the Utah Grizzles at 3:00 p.m for Latina Noche presented by Publix. Sunday, show your VyStar Credit Union credit or debit card at the box office to receive two (2) complementary tickets courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.

