Rush Announce Details for Annual School Day Game

February 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush are excited to announce details for the team's fifth-annual School Day Game, sponsored by Black Hills Energy, set to take place on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:35 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Of the many schools and districts invited to attend, the Rush will be welcoming third, fourth and fifth graders from Rapid City Area Schools, Douglas School District and more to attend the game against the Toledo Walleye. The Rush organization has donated the tickets for the game in order for the students to attend at no cost.

"We're proud to once again host thousands of local students at our School Day Game," Rush President Todd Mackin said. "Our organization strives to be a community partner and to have the opportunity to provide this experience for these students is something we look forward to every single year."

The School Day Game is made possible both thanks to the partnership with Black Hills Energy and support from The Monument to help accommodate the large crowd of students.

While the students attending the game get a break from school, the Rush have arranged several educational opportunities during the intermissions. At the first intermission, Communication Service for the Deaf will be teaching a sign language class to the crowd. And at the second intermission, the Journey Museum and Learning Center will hold a presentation.

Fans who wish to attend the game can purchase tickets, available in a limited quantity, in the Singh Contracting Club Level for $44. Those tickets, along with any remaining Rush home games, can be purchased at the Rush office, over the phone at (605) 716-7825 or online via rapidcityrush.com.

Students from the following schools will be in attendance.

General Beadle Elementary

Black Hawk Elementary

Canyon Lake Elementary

Corral Drive Elementary

Grand View Elementary

Horace Mann Elementary

Knollwood Elementary

Meadowbrook Elementary

Pinedale Elementary

Rapid Valley Elementary

Robbinsdale Elementary

South Canyon Elementary

South Park Elementary

Valley View Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Francis Case Elementary

Badger Clark Elementary

Vandenburg Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Lead-Deadwood Elementary

Hermosa Elementary

St. Paul's Lutheran School

New Underwood Elementary

St. Elizabeth Seton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.