Rush Announce Details for Annual School Day Game
February 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush are excited to announce details for the team's fifth-annual School Day Game, sponsored by Black Hills Energy, set to take place on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:35 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Of the many schools and districts invited to attend, the Rush will be welcoming third, fourth and fifth graders from Rapid City Area Schools, Douglas School District and more to attend the game against the Toledo Walleye. The Rush organization has donated the tickets for the game in order for the students to attend at no cost.
"We're proud to once again host thousands of local students at our School Day Game," Rush President Todd Mackin said. "Our organization strives to be a community partner and to have the opportunity to provide this experience for these students is something we look forward to every single year."
The School Day Game is made possible both thanks to the partnership with Black Hills Energy and support from The Monument to help accommodate the large crowd of students.
While the students attending the game get a break from school, the Rush have arranged several educational opportunities during the intermissions. At the first intermission, Communication Service for the Deaf will be teaching a sign language class to the crowd. And at the second intermission, the Journey Museum and Learning Center will hold a presentation.
Fans who wish to attend the game can purchase tickets, available in a limited quantity, in the Singh Contracting Club Level for $44. Those tickets, along with any remaining Rush home games, can be purchased at the Rush office, over the phone at (605) 716-7825 or online via rapidcityrush.com.
Students from the following schools will be in attendance.
General Beadle Elementary
Black Hawk Elementary
Canyon Lake Elementary
Corral Drive Elementary
Grand View Elementary
Horace Mann Elementary
Knollwood Elementary
Meadowbrook Elementary
Pinedale Elementary
Rapid Valley Elementary
Robbinsdale Elementary
South Canyon Elementary
South Park Elementary
Valley View Elementary
Wilson Elementary
Francis Case Elementary
Badger Clark Elementary
Vandenburg Elementary
Creekside Elementary
Lead-Deadwood Elementary
Hermosa Elementary
St. Paul's Lutheran School
New Underwood Elementary
St. Elizabeth Seton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2023
- Rush Announce Details for Annual School Day Game - Rapid City Rush
- Maine's François Brassard Blanks the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Walleye - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report: February 13, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Sells out 'Pink Ice,' Prepares for 4 Games this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game Is Set for this Saturday - Allen Americans
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.