Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears extended their road points streak to eight games, finishing a three-game sweep of the Florida Everblades with two victories in Estero this weekend. Orlando now prepares for a four-game week beginning Tuesday night in Savannah.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, February 14 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 17 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 vs. Utah Grizzles at 3:00 p.m.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 23-19-5-1 (.542)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 9th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 41 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 21 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 30 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 99 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyson Feist - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, February 9 at Florida: 3-2 W

Captain Ross Olsson supplied all the Solar Bears offense with the first hat trick of the season scoring his 19th, 20th, and 21st goals of the season and tying a career-high in the process. Goaltender Garret Sparks made Olsson's tallies hold up with 40 saves in the winning effort. Defenseman Michael Brodzinski collected two assists, leading the team with 30 on the season.

Saturday, February 10 at Florida: 3-2 W SO

The Solar Bears improved to 2-1 in the shootout this season, outlasting the Everblades in the 14-round affair. Defenseman Chris Harpur supplied the game-winning goal. Bennett MacArthur's power play goal in the first period extended the Solar Bears consecutive games with a power play goal streak to a season-long, four games. Jimmy Poreda earned his second straight win over the Everblades with 29 saves in the game, and 10 saves in the shootout, including six straight stops to preserve the victory.

BITES:

Ross Olsson's hat trick Friday night was the first Solar Bears hat trick on the road since January 14, 2022. (Tristin Langan at MNE)

The Solar Bears extended their road points streak to a season-long eight games with their victory on Saturday night, (7-0-1-0).

Both Garret Sparks and Jimmy Poreda are riding three-game winning streaks in goal for the Solar Bears.

Orlando has earned at least one point in 18 of 20 games this season decided by one goal.

The Solar Bears have at least one point in eight consecutive road games (7-0-1-0).

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 17 GP, 3-11-3, .899%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 35 GP, 16-14-4, .916%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 54 GP, 9g-14a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 29 GP, 11-15-1, .871%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 32 GP, 0g-6a

