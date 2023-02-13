Shea Returns, Santos Loaned to Milwaukee









PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners gained a forward and lost another on Monday, getting Pat Shea back from the Providence Bruins, while Mathew Santos was loaned to the Milwaukee Admirals. Shea appeared in one game for Providence this past weekend, Santos will join the third AHL team of his career.

Shea, 25, was loaned to Providence last week, going up alongside forward Alex-Oliver Voyer. Shea played in both games of Providence's home-and-home series against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, registering an assist on Friday. The Bruins won both games. Shea now has three assists in six AHL games. He is currently the Mariners goals leader, with 17, and is third on the team in points, with 40.

Santos, 27, is coming off a huge game in Maine's 4-0 win at Trois-Rivieres on Saturday. He registered four assists, getting in on each goal, including a highlight-reel setup on the final one, scored by Cam Askew. Santos currently rides a four-game point streak, in which he has three goals and six helpers. He leads the Mariners with 44 points on the season, and on Saturday also became the second Mariner in history to reach 100 career points with the organization. Last season, Santos appeared in five AHL games - two for the Springfield Thunderbirds and three for the Laval Rocket.

The Mariners are next in action on Wednesday night, traveling to Glens Falls, NY for a meeting with the Adirondack Thunder. They are back home for a Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 17th-19th. The Lions are the opponent once again on Friday for National Kindness Day presented by Kennebunk Savings. It's also another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts until the start of the 2nd period. Game time is 7:15 PM. Saturday is "Battle of the Badges" presented by the Holiday Inn by the Bay, and Sunday is Women in Sports Day and the annual Underwear & Sports Bra Toss, to benefit Preble Street. More information on upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

