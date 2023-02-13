Annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game Is Set for this Saturday

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with title sponsor My Community Credit Union, are proud to announce the 13th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire charity hockey game, set for Saturday, February 18th at CUTX Event Center.

The game will take place prior to the Americans game against the Florida Everblades, with the doors opening at 4:30 PM, and the puck drop set for 5:05 PM

The charity hockey game will benefit the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that helps support those that risk their lives to help the residents of our community.

"It is our honor to serve our communities and help recognize the people who make them great," said Donna Neal, President, and CEO of My Community Credit Union. "We couldn't be more excited to expand our partnership with the Allen Americans as the title sponsor for their annual Police vs Fire charity hockey game and support our heroes."

"It's an honor for the fire department to join forces with our brothers and sisters in blue for a friendly game of hockey", said Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd. "This event not only brings us together for a good cause, but it also raises important funds for the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund, supporting those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe".

"We appreciate the support of the Allen Americans and the community support of this event that benefits our officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty. "Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey

"The upcoming Allen Police vs. Fire ice hockey game is always such a fun event," said Shirley Mangrum, President of the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund. "Our charity is so grateful to team up with the Allen Americans once again to help raise money for Allen police department, firefighters, and paramedics. In fact, this will be our thirteenth year. It is so wonderful to see the community come together supporting our Allen emergency personnel. The money raised from this event will benefit those who are injured in the line of duty."

Tickets for the annual event are on sale now, which includes the Americans game to follow against the Florida Everblades. Doubleheader hockey for the price of one. Parking is always FREE. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets or visit the Americans website.

