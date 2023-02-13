Komets Take Two of Three in Texas

Fort Wayne, IN - With two wins last weekend at Allen, the Komets have now won eight out of the previous nine games and currently sit in fourth place in the Central Division with a record of 23-15-4-2 for 52 points. The team returns home this Saturday versus Cincinnati for PHP Report Card Night at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last Week's Results:

Thur. 2/9 at Allen FW 3 - ALN 7 L

Fri. 2/10 at Allen FW 8 - ALN 6 W

Sat. 2/11 at Allen FW 6 - ALN 1 W

About last week - The host Americans handed the Komets a 7-3 defeat in the first of three games at Allen. After a promising first period, where Sam Dove-McFalls and Garrett Van Wyhe scored to give the Komets a 2-1 lead, the Americans rattled off six unanswered goals to put the game out of reach in the third period. Mark Rassell scored the final tally of the game late in the third. After giving up six goals, Ryan Fanti started the game but did not finish. Fanti finished with 16 saves. Colton Point entered the game in the third period and gave up one goal on four shots. The Komets outshot Allen 44-26, as the Americans went three of six on the power play.

In game two of the three-game set at Allen, the two teams combined for 14 goals, scoring seven in the third period. League-leading goal scorer Allen's Jack Combs netted the contest's first goal at 4:22 of the first period. The following four scores belong to the Komets, with strikes from Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Tye Felhaber and Tristian Pelletier, who scored at the 2:07 mark of the second period to give the Komets a 4-1 lead. Liam Finley scored for Allen at 6:31, only for the goal to be erased by a Shawn Boudrias goal at 10:17 to make the score 5-2 after two periods of play. In the third, Sam Dove-McFalls lit the lamp less than a minute into the final frame. The Americans followed that up with goals at 1:17 and 2:27. Boudrias scored his second of the night at 3:44 with an assist from Rassell to make the game 7-4. The match turned into a one-goal affair after two more Allen goals. Finally, Oliver Cooper scored an empty net with 26 seconds left to solidify the win for the Komets.

The rubber match between the Komets and Americans on Saturday turned into a penalty-minute-filled win for the Komets. In the first period, Drake Rymsha and Sam Dove McFalls scored in the first 1:03 to stake the Komets with a 2-0 lead. Garrett Van Wyhe concluded the scoring in the first with his seventh of the season at 5:50. Joe Masonius and Tye Felhaber assisted on Matt Alvaro's goal at 6:52 of the second period to push the lead to 3-0 before Jack Combs scored on a power play at 13:19. In the third period, Mark Rassell and Shawn Boudrias both scored to make the final score 6-1. The two teams combined for 136 penalty minutes, with Komets amassing 46 while the Americans assessed 90. Ryan Fanti gabbed the win in goal, making 32 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Tye Felhaber, 6 games (3g, 9a), Mark Rassell, 5 games (4g, 3a)

Goals: Sam Dove-McFalls, 4 games, Mark Rassell 4 games

Assists: Sam Dove-McFalls, 3 games, Shawn Boudrias, 2 games, Joe Masonius, 2 games, Jacob Graves, 2 games

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, 5 games (1g, 4a), Shawn Boudrias, 5 games (4g, 3a) Tye Felhaber, 4 games (2g, 8a), Drake Rymsha, games (2a), Oliver Cooper (2a)

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 4 games, Drake Rymsha, 2 games (2a)

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 4 games (3g, 4a), Sam Dove-McFalls, 3 games (3g, 4a), Mark Rassell, 3 games (3g, 2a), Jacob Graves, 2 games (2a), Matt Alvaro (1g, 1a)

Road Goals: Sam Dove-McFalls, 3 games, Mark Rassell, 3 games

Road Assists: Sam Dove-McFalls, 3 games, Shawn Boudrias, 2 games, Joe Masonius, 2 games, Jacob Graves, 2 games

Wins (goaltender): Ryan Fanti 2, Rylan Parenteau 2

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 55 (13g, 42a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 20

Shawn Boudrias, 20

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 42

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher, Sam Dove-McFalls, 1

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 163

PIM: Joe Masonius, 75

Plus/Minus: Mark Rassell +13

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 26 (6g, 20a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 11

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 20

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 29 (7g, 22a)

Road Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli and Shawn Boudrias 9

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 22

Goaltenders

Appearances: 18, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 11, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 468, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3.21, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.897, Ryan Fanti

Special K's -- The Komets scored twice on 14 opportunities on the power play last week while giving up four goals on 15 opposing power plays. The team scored one short-handed goal.

Next week - The Komets travel to Cincinnati on Friday, then host the Cyclones on Saturday and Kalamazoo on Sunday.

Icing the puck - 16 Komets registered points in the three games at Allen. Thursday, Ryan Fanti stopped a penalty shot from Allen's Colton Hargrove. The last time a Komet goaltender faced a penalty shot on the road was Zach Fucale on March 8, 2019, at Kalamazoo. After a four-point weekend (1g, 3a), Tye Felhaber is tied for fourth in the league in scoring (14g, 41a).

The Komets are outscoring their opponents 90-76 on the road this season. The team is first in the league in killing penalties on the road (86.4%) and number one in the ECHL with 37.70 shots on goal per game. The 50 shots on goal in Saturday's win was the second time the Komets have reached the half-century mark this season. The Komets are averaging 3.84 goals per game, the third most in the league. The club is 19-0-1 when leading after two periods. Shawn Boudrias has three game-winning goals in the last six Komet victories. The eight goals scored in Saturday's win were the most in a game this season. The Komets and Americans combined for 136 penalty minutes, the third most in the league this season. Drake Rymsha's goal at :46 on Saturday was the fastest goal to start a game that season. Rymsha and Sam Dove-McFalls scored just 17 seconds apart on Saturday for the fastest two goals of the season. The Komet record for the fastest two goals scored by two different players is five seconds, set by Mike DeCarle and Brad Aitken on March 31, 1990, versus Flint.

Upcoming Promotions

Komets Fight Cancer on Saturday, February 18 -- The Komets will wear special jerseys that will be up for silent auction during the game with proceeds to benefit Braydin Lewis vs Cancer and the Riley Children's Hospital courtesy of Graber Roofing & Gutters. Komets Fight Cancer Replica Jerseys are on sale at shop.komets.com at 10:00 A.M. EST on Wednesday, February 15, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Komets Fight Cancer Night causes.

PHP Report Card Night - Saturday, February 18 -- Got an "A" on your Report Card? Take it to the Coliseum Ticket Office and get a FREE TICKET to this game! All students with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" on their report card can receive a FREE Ticket to this game. Offer not valid for lower arena sections.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

