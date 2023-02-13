K-Wings Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Walleye

February 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the acquisition of defenseman Kurt Gosselin from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for the ECHL playing rights of defenseman Brenden Miller.

Gosselin, 28, has played 18 games for the Walleye this season, notching three goals and 19 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. Prior to this season, Gosselin played 47 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2019-20 (6g, 12a, 26 PIM).

The 6-foot 1-inch, Brighton, MI native played his college hockey at the University of Alabama-Huntsvile from 2015 thru 2019, scoring 20 goals and 38 assists with 173 penalty minutes in 118 games played.

Immediately following his senior season with the Chargers in 2019, Gosselin played 15 games combined with the Cyclones and the Rochester Americans (AHL) and scored five goals and five assists with 14 penalty minutes.

Miller, 28, has played just 23 games in a K-Wings uniform over the last two seasons due to AHL call-ups to both the Iowa Wild (33gp) last season and Cleveland Monsters (18gp) in 2022-23. While with the K-Wings, the Orangeville, ON native was a 2022 ECHL All-Star and scored six goals with 17 assists combined over the last two campaigns.

Currently, Miller is on a PTO contract with the Monsters dating back to November 26, 2022.

Kalamazoo's next matchup is against the Cincinnati Cyclones (27-12-5-2) on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. EST at Heritage Bank Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.