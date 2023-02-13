Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17

February 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Jimmy Lambert reacts after scoring a goal

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Jimmy Lambert reacts after scoring a goal(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the seventeenth week of the season. The Railers faced off against the Reading Royals for three games, winning 4-3 Tuesday morning, 4-3 in overtime on Friday night, and losing 4-2 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Reading Royals | 4-3 W

Reading struck first when Devon Paliani (0-1-1) left the puck for Brendan Hoffman (1-0-1) to wrap around the far post from beneath the net. Anthony Repaci (0-1-1) and Brent Beaudoin (1-2-3) connected on the Railers power play to tie things up. The Railers took their first lead of the game after Jimmy Lambert (1-1-2) tapped one in. Billy Jerry (1-0-1) scored within the last minute of the second making it a two-goal game. It took forty-seven seconds for the Railers to score in the third. Andrei Bakanov (1-0-1) scored his first goal in a Railers uniform giving them a three-goal lead. Dominic Cormier (2-0-2) made it a two-goal game soon after. Cormier scored again late in the third making it a one goal game before the Railers behind Tikkanen's 49 saves locked up a 4-3 win.

Friday, Feb. 10 vs. Reading Royals | 4-3 OTW

Repaci scored at 4:47 and 9:16 of the first period, then finally 36 seconds after the start of the second. Reading got two goals from Charlie Gerard and one from Mason Millman. Gerard's power play goal at 14:36 of the third period eventually sent things into overtime where Lambert scored on the Railers' only shot. Brent Beaudoin found him alone on the left side and Lambert flashed into the Reading zone where he snapped a high backhander past Nolan Maier. Overtime has been a good time for the Railers this season. They are 5-3 in OT plus 2-0 when it goes to a shootout.

Saturday Feb. 11 vs. Reading Royals | 4-2 L

The Royals had a 1-0 lead before the game was a minute old, a 2-0 lead before it was four minutes old and a 3-0 lead with about five minutes left in the period. Two former Railers got two of the Royals' first three goals. Devon Paliani scored at 34 seconds, Max Newton at 14:56 and Evan Barratt in-between. It was still 3-0 after two, then the Railers got some life when Anthony Repaci scored a power play goal at 3:27. Alas, 10 seconds later miscommunication in the Railers zone led to a pair of Railers behind the net - including goalie Henrik Tikkanen - and nobody in front of it. The puck came to Alec Butcher and he took advantage to make it 4-1. Brent Beaudoin scored shorthanded late in the game to get Worcester to within a pair of goals again but that was as close as it got.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 17 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Norfolk Admirals | 6:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci is on an eight game point streak (6-4-10).

Brent Beaudoin is on a three game point streak (2-4-6).

Henrik Tikkanen has made the fifth most saves in the ECHL this season at 879.

Tikkanen recorded a career high 49 saves in Tuesday morning's win over Reading.

Jimmy Lambert is tied for second in the league in short-handed goals at two.

Quinn Ryan has played in 41 straight games for the Railers.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 24-21-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 24-21-3-0 (51 pts).

The Railers embark on their final extended road trip of the season this weekend. The team will play a six game road trip going south along the east coast (2 x NOR, GVL, SC, JAX, SAV).

The Railers are the only undefeated team in the ECHL when leading after two periods at 18-0-0-0.

Worcester is 11-7-3 in one-goal games this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.