Worcester Railers HC Trade for Two Forwards

February 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has completed two trades to acquire forwards Max Johnson from the Wheeling Nailers & Chris Ordoobadi from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Johnson, 24, comes to Worcester in exchange for future considerations from the Wheeling Nailers. In 23 games so far this season for Wheeling, the Lakeville, MN native has totaled five points (2-3-5) and two penalty minutes along with a -8 rating.

"We're really excited to bring him in, he had great numbers in college," Smotherman said. This new opportunity will allow him to show us the offensive upside that he has."

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 5-10, 192lb forward played five seasons of Division 1 hockey between the University of Wisconsin and Bowling Green State University. In one season with Wisconsin, had seven points (5-2-7) and two penalty minutes in 31 games played. Across four years at Bowling Green, scored 122 points (48-74-122) in 143 games played.

"I've heard nothing but good things about the city and the atmosphere in Worcester," Johnson said. "Opportunity is what creates success, so I'm excited to get a fresh start and show this team what I've got."

Ordoobodi, 28, rejoins the Railers roster in exchange for cash considerations after signing with the Orlando Solar Bears to start the season. In 15 games with Orlando this season, Ordoobadi has three points (3-0-3) to go with 37 penalty minutes and a -2 rating. Last season in Worcester, Ordoobadi recorded two points (1G, 1A) across his twelve games played.

"We're excited to have Ordo back into the locker room," Smotherman said. "He brings a team toughness to the group, but also a great smile every day he comes to the rink.

Ordoobadi started the 2021-22 season with the Norfolk Admirals where he tallied five points (1G, 4A) in 18 games played. The 6-4, 220lb forward first played in the ECHL for the Maine Mariners during the 2018-19 season, playing in two games in Maine after splitting his four years of college hockey between Neumann University, where he scored 18 points (10G, 8A) in 43 games, and Lawrence University, where he played in fifteen games. The Washington, DC native then made stops with the Roanoake Raildawgs of the SPHL, and both Olofströms IK and Surahammars IF in Sweden, all during the 2019-20 season.

"I'm super exited to be back in Worcester, I have really good memories of playing there and a lot of really good friends on the team," Ordoobadi said. "I can't wait to be back. I think I can make a big difference there, so I'm excited."

The Railers start a six game road trip against the Norfolk Admirals and four of the South Division's teams this Friday at 7:05 p.m. from The Scope in Norfolk, VA.

